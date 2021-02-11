Glen Ridge DPW keeps up with continuing snowfall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Nearly 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, and the Glen Ridge Department of Public Works traversed the town four times total to clear the roads during and after the storm. Public Works supervisor Bill Bartlett said in a phone interview with The Glen Ridge Paper on Feb. 5 that his crew fired up the plows at 8 p.m. on Sunday and didn’t finish until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The eight trucks split the town in half and plowed in tandem up and down Glen Ridge.

“You have to be able to get emergency vehicles through,” Bartlett said. “So you move through the curbs first. If you wait until the end when it stops snowing, you won’t have much luck.”

Specific crews were plowing the municipal building and train station. As Glen Ridge doesn’t allow overnight street parking, plows had an easier time getting through than DPW plows in some neighboring towns, where cars on the street got in the way.

Once the roads are clear, the Glen Ridge DPW employees work on removal: The mountains of snow that are left in the wake of the plows have to go somewhere to melt.

“We move it to parking lots so we can clear streets and have street parking,” Bartlett said.

Another 3 to 6 inches has fallen since — with more on the way, according to forecasts for the rest of this week — and the Glen Ridge DPW crew is getting ready to start the process anew.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge