Doctor discusses vaccine, health equity at Bloomfield meeting

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Township Council hosted a panel on the COVID-19 vaccine and health equity on Feb. 3, giving information on how the vaccine works to the public in a Zoom and Facebook livestream. Public health expert Dr. Chris Pernell, the chief strategic integration and health equity officer at University Hospital in Newark, was the guest at the meeting.

“There are over 26 million cases in the U.S., nearly 450,000 deaths in the U.S., we’re now to the point where we’re administering vaccines,” Pernell said at the meeting. “Those numbers in and of themselves don’t accurately and comprehensively capture everything that we’ve experienced. Back in the spring of 2020, the epicenter of this disease ripped through the globe and landed in New Jersey and New York, and in particular the Greater Newark area and Essex County.”

Pernell lost her father to COVID-19 in April at the beginning of the pandemic, when he was hospitalized for an unrelated issue and was exposed to the virus. Pernell’s sister, an essential worker at a retail chain, also had the virus, and it took her nine months to fully recover. In addition, Pernell had two cousins who died from COVID-19, one of whom was a postal worker in Newark.

“Those details are important,” Pernell said. “They’re not only important in understanding how devastating the pandemic has been, but to begin to understand the disproportionate burden of the virus on black and brown lives.”

According to Pernell, 30 percent of all black Americans know someone who has died from COVID-19 or who has been infected. They have experienced disproportionately high rates of cases, hospitalization and mortality.

“The reasons are because of things like social determinants of health. I’m talking about where you live, where you work, where you pray, so your house of worship, and where you play, so where you recreate,” Pernell said. “What we also know is structural determinants like systemic racism impact how those social determinants are distributed differently in different communities. You have certain groups that work jobs that are considered essential and could not work from home. Blacks and Latinos work in those sectors at higher or disproportionate rates than others.”

When speaking about the vaccine, Pernell said that she received many questions every day about how vaccines were developed so quickly and if she is sure all safety guidelines were followed while developing them.

“We were able to achieve this because of unprecedented funding from the federal government and an accumulation of science over decades,” Pernell said. “It would appear that they came out of thin air, but they did not. What scientists were able to do in the lab was mimic what happens in the body and say, ‘If we can design, by way of a genetic code, these instructions to say code for a protein that is very similar to the protein in coronavirus, then your body can fight it.’”

Decades of research on the family of viruses to which COVID-19 belongs led to the development of the vaccines, Pernell said. Typically, clinical trials are not done at the magnitude that the coronavirus vaccine trials were. Pernell volunteered to participate in the trials for the Moderna vaccine.

“I, along with 30,000 others for Moderna plus 40,000 others for Pfizer, contributed to us having two vaccines to date,” Pernell said. “The process had a leg up because of decades of research. The federal government injected money, not to cut corners, not to compromise ethics, not to compromise the robustness of the science, but so large-scale trials could be raised. Those trials were very diverse. Typically, we struggle to get diverse representation in clinical trial research, and that in and of itself is an inequity.”

The full hourlong meeting is available to watch online at www.facebook.com/bloomfieldtwpnj.