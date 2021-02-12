Irvington resolution condemns violence at U.S. Capitol

IRVINGTON, NJ — In response to the Jan. 6 failed violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and the Town Council members submitted a resolution strongly condemning the actions of the individuals who participated in the violent acts; supporting the impeachment of former President Donald Trump; recognizing that peaceful, nonviolent protests are protected by the constitution; affirming the fair election results; and calling for the punishment of rioters due to treasonous and unlawful acts.

“To know that people who refer to themselves as Americans would participate in the destruction of a memorial location that represents our country’s democracy is unacceptable,” North Ward Councilman Orlander Glen Vick said Feb. 8 about the attempted coup. “The act of insurrection and treason should not be acceptable in this country.”

Many citizens were horrified Jan. 6 to see self-called patriots head from Trump’s “Save America” rally to the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to use force to prevent the U.S. Congress from certifying the results of the November election, which President Joe Biden won. There have been strong pushes from the Democrats, and from some Republicans, to hold Trump accountable, alleging that he incited the violence in an attempt to subvert a peaceful transition of power.

On Jan. 6, an hour before the joint session of Congress, Trump again repeated his unfounded claims that the election was stolen. “We’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you … because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” Trump told his supporters at the rally. “And we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Soon after, an angry mob carrying guns, Confederate and Trump flags, zip ties, and other contraband stormed the U.S. Capitol, which was under siege for more than three hours with Trump supporters smashing windows, stealing objects and threatening the lives of members of Congress. Five Americans died that day.

Irvington Council Second Vice President Charnette Frederic fully supports bringing the rioters to justice.

“Condemning the acts of murder, violence, rioting and looting at the United States Capitol was important to me as a councilwoman,” Frederic said on Feb. 8. “I urge a thorough investigation to condemn the attackers and bring justice to the victims.”

Even though security was heavily present at the U.S. Capitol during the failed coup, many have pointed out that this incident was met with far less police aggression than last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

“The events of Jan. 6 were not a protest,” Vauss said on Feb. 8. “It was a riot to uphold white supremacy. Like so many others, I am distraught over the insurrectionists who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol. The mostly white insurrectionists roamed freely and without consequence through the heart of our democracy. The white mob made its way to the dais of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, literally sitting in the chair the vice president had been in minutes before. The events clearly owe their lineage to a president who has shared this lack of faith consistently, vehemently and without remorse.

“We saw two America’s on Jan. 6. In one America, we saw record voter turnout driven by black and brown voters that resulted in the election of the first Jewish senator from the state of Georgia,” he continued. “In the second America, we saw a mostly white mob, encouraged by the president, violently invade the seat of our democracy in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. Both Americas are us. Black and brown people have long understood this.”