Maplewood woman launches campaign to get reparations act passed

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act to the U.S. Senate in April 2019, and there hasn’t been much movement since. One of Maplewood resident Rosemary Bittings’ 2021 goals is to get it passed. The bill, which was co-sponsored by 12 other senators, including now Vice President Kamala Harris, would establish a commission to “study the impact of slavery and continuing discrimination against African Americans,” according to a press release from Booker’s office in June 2019.

Bittings is spreading the work about the bill beginning this month, to coincide with Black History Month. A poet, Bittings is sharing her work online and tagging four people on social media and challenging them to learn about the bill and say they want it passed. They in turn must challenge four more people. The four people challenged by each person represent 100 years of systemic racism each.

“I’m trying to bring attention to the fact that we still have not passed reparations,” Bittings said in a phone interview with the News-Record on Feb. 8. “It’s a shame that after 402 years we still don’t have reparations.”

The bill was introduced in January 2019 in the House of Representatives by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. New Jersey Reps. Donald Payne Jr., Frank Pallone, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Donald Norcross, Albio Sires and Tom Malinowski are six of the 173 co-sponsors. It hasn’t come up for a vote in either the House or the Senate. Bittings isn’t surprised.

“That was a Trump year,” she said. “It wasn’t going anywhere in a Trump year. But I’ve been in the audience when President Biden said he would push for this. We just need to make sure it gets pushed to the forefront of Congress.”

The possibility of monetary reparations is good, Bittings said. But the acknowledgement that reparations are needed is just as important.

“This has been festering for way too long,” she said. “We’re always going to be treated as second-class citizens if we don’t admit there’s a problem. It’s not all about the money, it’s about the acknowledgment. The rest can be figured out.”

Bittings is optimistic that the bill will be passed. She hopes her initiative spreads across the country; to get involved with helping Bittings get the bill passed, contact her at ladyroe3@aol.com.

“I don’t think there was a candidate who ran for president that didn’t make that pledge,” she said. “I think it will go a long way towards healing. When you owe a friend money, you often start avoiding them, and there’s this unspoken problem. As soon as that debt is paid, you’re on even ground. If the commission comes up with financial reparations that would be amicable for everyone, that’s good.”

But it’s not the be all, end all of ending systemic racism.

“I’ll be happy when we pass it,” said Bittings, whose parents brought her to civil rights protests when she was as young as 5 years old. “But I always march for justice. If you’re a person that has been marginalized, I’m there for you.”