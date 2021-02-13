Orange project to upgrade and improve downtown area begins this spring

ORANGE, NJ — For 2021, much-needed change is coming to the city of Orange. As a move to beautify and modernize the Main Street downtown area, the city is undertaking a major streetscape and traffic safety project, called the Main Street Orange Improvement Project.

“The Main Street Orange Improvement Project is the most comprehensive streetscape improvement project in many decades in the city,” Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren said on Feb. 9. “The $8 million project will rebuild the infrastructure on Main Street, including new roads, new sidewalks, traffic lights, light fixtures, new water lines, planters, benches, signage and striping that will all have a consistent theme.

“The project will be complemented by low-maintenance landscaping along the quarter-mile boulevard that makes up the Main Street shopping district,” he continued. “The core team includes Director of Public Works Marty Mayes, Director of Planning Laquana Best, Planning Department consultant Christopher Mobley and Orange engineers.

“The administrative team and I will continue to receive community input into this project. A committee of experts and citizens were already appointed to guide the work of this project. Additionally, I have received feedback during the master plan meetings and presentations by consulting engineers. All were in agreement that Main Street is in need of improvement,” he added.

According to a press release, special provisions will also be incorporated for bicycle, pedestrian and commuter integration with mass transit. These provisions are expected to bring enhanced socioeconomic benefits for all public and private buildings along the Main Street corridor and in the downtown vicinity.

The project is being funded by New Jersey Transportation Infrastructure Bank.

“This provides low-interest loans, which have discounted rates,” Warren said. “Other revenue enhancements and development projects along Main Street will breathe new life into the city.

“The city’s plan is for the project to be followed by low-interest loans or the procurement of grant funding for building and business owners to help improve commercial facades and signage,” he continued. “This will provide a tremendous boost to the downtown business community and the city. We want to complement the Belgian-block curbing and stamped-concrete upgrades.”

According to Warren, meetings with the public greatly shaped and continue to shape this project.

“Meetings were held with constituents, stakeholders and two presentations were before the Orange City Council and Chamber of Commerce,” Warren said. “This input and oversight will allow for a project that will truly be an Orange product. The residents of Orange Township were especially helpful in identifying signage issues and pedestrian dangers on Main Street. In fact, we made parking and access changes based on constituent input.”

According to Warren, the planning process for this project required vast amounts of time and expert investment.

“It was born out of the global recognition that walkable urban settings near transportation will experience a generation of growth and economic activity,” Warren said about the project. “All indications, including our master plan and development goals, reflect this reality. We knew that it was time for our Main Street to reflect these same priorities. Over the last year and a half, we worked to bring this project to a point where we could introduce it as a viable project.”

Reconstruction of the Main Street downtown area is expected to begin this spring and take a year to complete.