Scott proposes changes to pool fee structure for enhanced equity in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Open Space and Recreation Commissioner Brent Scott introduced an “equity in public amenities” resolution at the OSRC’s Feb. 3 meeting, with the aim to adopt an additional fee structure at the town’s Ginny Duenkel Pool, designed to give access to the pool to lower income residents who otherwise cannot afford a membership. The pool is managed by the West Orange Recreation Department, and the commission will be discussing the resolution with the department at its next meeting on March 3. If passed by the OSRC, the resolution will be sent to the Township Council with a recommendation to adopt.

Scott said that when he and his family moved to West Orange several years ago, they discovered there are no day passes for the pool, only seasonal memberships.

“We met so many other families who couldn’t afford it,” Scott said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on Feb. 5. “Members can bring guests, but many parents don’t want their children to go without being there themselves. The pool is in a low-income neighborhood, and many people who live there can’t go.”

The pool had individual and family rates during the pandemic-shortened summer season. A standard senior citizen rate was $125; a senior gold membership, which is for residents who have moved out of West Orange but had lived in town for at least 20 years, was $135; and an individual membership was $200.

Membership for two members of an immediate family costs $280; for three family members costs $290; and for four members costs $310. For every additional family member, it costs an extra $5. A senior couple membership costs $200, and a senior gold couple membership costs $205.

The pool offered weekend memberships for families at $195 for two people, $205 for three people and $210 for four people. Discounted rates for signing up early were also available.

“Tail ender” memberships were available in 2020 as well, usable from the first Wednesday in August through Labor Day. For a senior citizen it cost $70, and for an individual it cost $120. For families with two, three and four members, it cost $160, $170 and $180, respectively, with an additional $5 for each additional family member.

Scott’s resolution proposes adding three options to the existing fee structure: individual day and weekend passes at a reduced price, free days throughout the summer, and free designated hours at the pool.

“It’s cost prohibitive,” Scott said. “There can be day passes or three-day passes. Can we have a free day or free hours? Whichever best serves us. There’s not a lake here; we’re not beach accessible. But there’s a pool right there in the neighborhood. I would like to have more people able to go. It would be added on to the existing structure.”

The pool’s budget in 2020 was $341,262.87. Scott said he understands the pool needs money to run, especially to pay its staff, but having lower-cost or free days shouldn’t be a concern.

“I don’t see it as a huge consideration because those people aren’t coming now,” he said. “The staff is already there. This would present an opportunity. I understand the pool costs money, but it should be accessible to everyone. They don’t have anywhere else to go.”

Scott compared it to the public parks, fields and tennis courts to which everyone in West Orange has access. He also made reference to the Rock Spring Golf Course, which the township bought in 2019 for $11.2 million and converted to a public course.

“We supported buying the golf course, which was millions of dollars,” Scott said. “This is a lot less.”