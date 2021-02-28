Accomplished Irvington author’s parenting guidebook now available

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Many have accomplished a great deal, but not many can say they have accomplished as much as Harry Paden. His many accomplishments include hosting and producing the cable program “The Irvington Now Show,” having served as a community affairs representative to Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, owning and running consulting company HP Inc., having written five newspaper columns, having served as HUD inspections supervisor for the East Orange Housing Authority, having traveled the world and more. Paden is now introducing the world to his new book, “‘A Living Testimony’ How to Raise America’s Nightmare: Educated Children of Color!”

“This book is a self-help guide for parents raising children in urban America’s schools,” Paden said on Feb. 21 of his work. “I attended urban schools from kindergarten through high school graduation. I delve into and give solutions to dealing with the unique challenges of urban schools, such as overcrowded classrooms, apathetic teachers, not being on par with our suburban schools, etc.”

Paden spoke about having been born in the “gritty” streets of New York and raised in the projects, later graduating from high school in Newark and furthering his education.

“I was born in Harlem,” Paden said. “My family moved to Newark when I was around 10. We resided in the Scudder Homes project on Mercer Street in Newark. I graduated from Central High School in Newark in 1971, where I ranked third in my graduating class. I went on to obtain my education pedigree from American University in Washington, D.C., and the prestigious Princeton University in New Jersey.”

Looking back, Paden says his love for reading and writing fueled his passion to become the writer he is today.

“I was a prolific reader, because reading allowed me to escape my surroundings and travel to distant places which I read about,” he said. “I began serious writing in 11th grade, when I wrote for my school’s newspaper, The Tangent, at Central High, eventually becoming the editor of the paper in the 12th grade.”

According to Paden, as an adult he saw his past frustrations playing out for younger generations.

“I began this book around 10 years ago because I became frustrated with the fact that the same problems I experienced attending urban schools still existed almost 50 years later,” Paden said. “I consider myself successful and believed using examples of what guided me through the challenges I faced could assist today’s children and parents as well.

“The difficulties range from overcrowded classrooms, inadequate facilities, some teacher and administration apathy. The ‘why’ used to be based on color, as highlighted in Brown v. Board of Education. Today, it is based on economics, because there are youngsters of color whose parents can’t afford to send them to suburban schools,” he continued. “Environment does make a difference. I have visited hundreds of the well-equipped suburban schools and also visited even more of their underfinanced urban counterparts. The differences are appalling.”

A living testimony to what he has written, Paden has raised six children of his own and put them all through college as a single father. He accomplished this feat by becoming their biggest advocate, fighting for them to receive the best education possible by working his way through active roles, including being president of several PTAs and Irvington’s first part-time parent coordinator.

“My experiences raising my six children, four girls and two boys, in urban schools helped me realize that the same problems I experienced as a student attending urban schools still existed,” Paden said. “Both my parents had only eighth-grade educations and didn’t know how to advocate for the changes needed. But they made sure I did my part of studying hard, attending school daily, and attending college. Because I knew the pitfalls of attending urban schools, I took on an advocacy role.

“Parents can utilize this book as a road map to navigate America’s urban schools,” he continued. “I base a lot on my experiences attending urban schools, but I also did extensive research and included tips from scholars on the subject, such as Jawanza Kunjufu, Carter Woodson, Baruti K. Kafele and more.”

The book is now available from Amazon.com. “A Living Testimony,” along with another Paden book called “‘Now You Tell Me!’ History/Facts Not Taught in ‘Most’ Schools,” can also be purchased by contacting Paden at harry_paden@hotmail.com or 973-580-2496.

“Copies purchased from me can be autographed,” he said.

Photos Courtesy of Harry Paden