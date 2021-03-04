Glen Ridge BOE hears report on student safety for first half of school year

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge School District Director of Student Services Jack DeWitt presented the Student Safety Data System report at the Feb. 22 Glen Ridge Board of Education meeting, covering the period of time from July 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. The report included a summary of Harassment, Intimidation & Bullying investigations; training and programs; and violence and vandalism reports. There was only one incident during the period; DeWitt said it is common for there to be fewer incidents in the first reporting period.

“Our numbers are always lower,” DeWitt said. “Students are starting school in September and going through December, so there’s a shorter period of time than when we’re looking at January through June.”

In 2019 during the same period, there were seven incidents. DeWitt attributed the drop to the COVID-19 pandemic; students have not been in school at full capacity this year, and Glen Ridge High School did not open at all for in-person learning until late October.

There were 33 trainings in 36 different programs across the school district staff: seven at Central School, six at Forest Avenue School, eight at Linden Avenue School, two at Ridgewood Avenue School, nine at GRHS and one districtwide. The year before, there were 51 training sessions.

“What is impressive is that we were able to have that many programs across the buildings this year, with so many other things going on,” DeWitt said. “So it was quite impressive that the principals and the administrators were able to have those things in effect during a time when there are so many other factors.”

The report is self-assessed and then submitted to the state. The state reviews it and gives the district a report card, which will be presented at a future BOE meeting.