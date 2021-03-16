Baraka launches program to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents without addresses

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that Newark’s program to vaccinate its residents without addresses began March 9 at the YMCA on Broad Street, in the first of a Newarkwide effort in which the city will send nurses and practitioners to offer vaccinations to residents of 18 shelters across Newark. This initiative is in addition to the City’s ongoing testing of residents without addresses that began in May 2020.

“A year after our first positive COVID-19 case in Newark and we are now able to offer vaccines to help protect and keep our residents without addresses safe,” Baraka said. “It is a goal of my administration to provide them with the services, shelter and care that all of our residents deserve.”

The city’s Department of Health and Community Wellness and its Office of Homeless Services are partnering with North Jersey Community Research Initiative, which will administer the vaccines.

Photos Courtesy of Newark