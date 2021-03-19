Irvington Fire Department mourns loss of young recruit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington community suffered a terrible loss recently, with the death of 21-year-old fire recruit Victor Melillo on March 8. Melillo was well on his way to becoming a part of the Irvington Fire Department family as an official firefighter. Even though Melillo wasn’t a firefighter yet, the Irvington Fire Department must come to grips with the heaviness of losing one of their own.

“Fire recruit Victor Melillo was a successful candidate who met a number of prerequisites that made him eligible to become an Irvington firefighter,” Irvington Fire Deputy Director John Brown said on March 15. “On fire recruit Melillo’s fourth day of training, he was taken to the hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency. At the time of his unfortunate passing, recruit Melillo had not completed the actual certification to become a firefighter.”

According to a March 10 press release, which confirmed the young recruit’s untimely death, Melillo died after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise.

“On Thursday, March 2, recruit Melillo, age 21, tragically suffered a medical emergency during a training exercise at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in Parsippany,” the release read. “He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transported to Morristown Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until passing away on Monday, March 8.”

Brown described the recruiting program at the training academy, where all recruits must undergo a physical fitness program as part of their training. Recruits must pass in order to be successful.

“Recruit Melillo was enrolled in the Morris County Fire Academy Career Fire Recruit program,” Brown said. “The program meets the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety’s standard Firefighter 1 and 2 requirements and meets the performance objectives of N.F.P.A. 1001 and N.J.A.C. 5:73-4.3, along with N.J.A.C. 5:75-6.1.

“Upon successful completion, the recruits will receive certifications in: Firefighter 1, Bloodborne Pathogens, Right-to-Know, Coaching the Emergency Vehicle Operator, firefighter ‘bail-out’ training, and Incident Command Levels 100, 200 and 700. The training includes a physical fitness program, in which the recruit must pass the required assessments to continue.”

Though Brown was unable to provide additional information surrounding the nature and circumstances of Melillo’s death, including the treatment and care he received at Morristown Medical Center, Brown discussed his personal feelings about Melillo and his work ethic.

“As a young recruit aspiring to become an Irvington firefighter, Victor Melillo’s passing has left an unforgettable impression on the hearts of the entire Department of Public Safety,” Brown said. “I offer my prayers and deepest condolences on the tragic passing of recruit Melillo to the entire Melillo family, his friends, and his extended families at the Irvington Department of Public Safety and the Belleville Fire Department.”

Melillo was the son of retired Belleville firefighter Vic Melillo, grandson of a former Newark Fire Department captain and great-nephew of a former Bloomfield Fire Department chief.

“The training that new fire recruits must undergo to prepare themselves for a career as a professional firefighter is stimulating and challenging,” Brown said. “It’s my understanding that Victor had always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as a career firefighter. During his first few days of training, Victor showed great promise, tenacity and enthusiasm.”

One thing Brown will surely miss about Melillo is the energy he had and his relentlessness to follow his dreams.

“Although he was only in training for a few short days, Victor demonstrated both eagerness and passion as he pursued his dreams of becoming a professional firefighter,” Brown said. “Victor will be remembered most for his energy and enthusiasm.”

Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Fire Department, on behalf of the township, expressed sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the entire Melillo family.

“Our community mourns the tragic loss of fire recruit Melillo, as he was just beginning his journey as a professional firefighter,” Vauss said in a March 10 statement. “I have no doubt that he would have been a welcomed addition to our community and a shining star in our fire department. My prayers are with his entire family and loved ones.”