Cleanup at Freeman Gardens brings Glen Ridge residents back outdoors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge had to eliminate the bake sale part of its annual “Rake and Bake” at Freeman Gardens this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but neighbors were still able to rake. The garden cleanup on Hawthorne Avenue drew residents out to weed, dig and plant in the first community cleanup of the garden of 2021.

The garden usually closes through the winter months, but this year the gates remained unlocked every day, according to Director Kevin Sherry.

“We’ve been open every day since the pandemic started for people to come as a respite,” he said in an interview with The Glen Ridge Paper at the event. “The grass is all worn out where people have walked.”

As indoor gathering spaces were shut down because of social-distancing requirements and organizations had to get creative, they moved outside and used Freeman Gardens. Theater groups have performed there, yoga classes have been held there, and people have held weddings and graduation celebrations there. The Glen Ridge High School band performed there, and the girls basketball team spent time there. Except for snowy February, people have been in the green space for some kind of outdoor event every month this past year.

“I’m really glad people had somewhere to go,” Sherry said. “Once we get the grass back, then we can really open it up.”

He has other plans for the garden, too: Plans for a koi pond are in the works, and the space for it was being dug out at the event. Toward the back of the garden, where there isn’t as much sunlight, Sherry is planning a “Woodland Walk,” full of plants that thrive in the shade. By next spring, maybe it will be safe to fill the garden to capacity.

“Hopefully, next year we’ll be out of the pandemic and can come back,” Sherry said. “Some people in Glen Ridge don’t even know this is here.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic