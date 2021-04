This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green, Councilwoman Tameika Garrett-Ward and the city’s clean team were back in action on April 8 in the 4th Ward, starting at Hawthorne and Central avenues. The Mayor on the Block program provides information to residents, cleans up the area’s streets and solicits feedback from neighbors.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall