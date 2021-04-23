Bloomfield High School student is accepted into 7 Ivy League schools

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School yet again has a student who has been accepted to multiple Ivy League schools. Even more impressively, the Odekunle family yet again has a student who has been accepted to multiple Ivy League schools.

David Odekunle, a senior at BHS, has been accepted to seven Ivy League schools: Princeton University, Yale University, Brown University, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, Cornell University and University of Pennsylvania. In total, Odekunle has been accepted to 15 schools; the others are Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Rutgers University, The College of New Jersey, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Stevens Institute of Technology and Caldwell University.

With so many top schools to choose from, Odekunle is taking his time in deciding which school to attend next year.

“I am currently not leaning towards any college, but I am visiting their virtual events to learn more about each university, and ultimately determine which college is the best fit for me,” Odekunle told The Independent Press.

Odekunle’s brother, Emmanuel, took a similar approach in 2019 after being accepted to numerous prestigious universities, including Ivy League schools. The brothers also have a younger sister, Deborah, who is currently a freshman at BHS.

David Odekunle, who is originally from Nigeria, has always put a strong emphasis on his education, and, though he didn’t anticipate such success, each college acceptance envelope is a testament to his hard work and focus.

“It was definitely unexpected, so I am very thrilled and ecstatic about every college decision,” Odekunle said. “It is such a great feeling — especially in the midst of a pandemic — to receive acceptance envelopes.”

Though he is not yet sure where he will be studying next year, Odekunle knows what he will be studying.

“At university, I plan to study molecular biology during my undergrad and pursue further education through attending a medical school, with the aim of becoming a doctor,” he said. “Biology has always been fascinating to me because of its focus on human life, and the fact that it deals with our place with respect to other organisms living in the world around us. This fascination led me to edit a website, Connected Medicine Education, with the goal of informing the general public about developments in the medical world. Through learning more and sharing world events in health care and technological advancements, I have realized that I, too, want to contribute to the field.”

While his recent achievements are due to his own intelligence, drive and determination, Odekunle also credits BHS with giving him the tools he needed.

“Bloomfield High School is a very diverse community, and it is also a very inclusive one. There are so many supportive faculty members and students who you can talk and relate so much with,” Odekunle said. “The school also provides so many resources, such as making AP tests free for students in those classes. As a whole, Bloomfield High School fosters an environment that is not cutthroat, and rather one that builds up its students to be curious individuals who desire to leave a mark on the world.”

Just as Odekunle is grateful for the opportunities that BHS afforded him, his educators in the Bloomfield School District are grateful for the opportunity to have taught Odekunle.

“All of David’s teachers — from Carteret School, Bloomfield Middle School and the high school — are so proud of him,” BHS Principal Christopher Jennings told The Independent Press. “He is an outstanding young man who has always been focused on helping others. David’s accomplishments are exceptional; he has shown everyone what is possible when you dedicate yourself to a goal.”

Odekunle advises current high school students that, in addition to striving for academic success, they should make sure their personalities come across on their applications.

“Personally, I think the most important thing when applying to colleges is to make sure that your true self and attributes are reflected throughout your application. Each of us has our own interests and passions, and being able to clearly communicate one’s goals and story through the essays and activities one participates in is very vital,” Odekunle said. “There is no certain mold you have to fit, but as long as one is committed and staying true to oneself, then one can have the best chances of being accepted into great universities. It is equally important to challenge oneself academically and take classes that interest and inspire you to learn more.”