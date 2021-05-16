Orange youngsters participate in football player’s youth camp

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Football cornerback and free agent Jamar Summers is proof enough that, rain or shine, the show must go on. Summers, cousin to Orange Councilwoman Jamie Summers-Johnson, held his Ambitious Youth Camp on May 8 at Bell Stadium in Orange.

“The purpose of my first Ambitious Youth Camp was for many reasons; however, the timing of it brought it much more worth,” Summers said on May 10. “I wanted to create a platform for the kids in my community and the surrounding communities to get outside, active and competing. There is a lot of talent in my area, and I wanted that to be on full display. It’s no secret that today’s kids are into technology and the virtual world; specifically this past year, they have been practically mandated to learn through the screen. Basic social skills are becoming a lost art, and I wanted to create a comfortable, relatable environment for the youth to be a part of.”

Now a free agent, Summers detailed his extensive and explosive professional career, where he saw much success with various teams.

“My professional career began in the summer of 2018, where I was an undrafted free agent selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Summers said. “There, I competed for the roster, lasting until the final cuts at the commencement of training camp. Spring of 2019, a new league was just established named the Alliance of American Football, also known as the AAF. I was selected by the team named the Birmingham Iron, where I was a key factor to our success on defense. Unfortunately, funds weren’t in place and the business folded, but not before I could be named Special Teams Player of the Week, during week 2 against the Salt Lake Stallions.

“The Miami Dolphins then took interest in me and signed me for rookie minicamp,” he continued. “I was then offered a contract to stay and compete during the team’s organized team activities. Spring 2021, a rebirthed XFL came around, where I played for the New York Guardians. There, I was a part of one of the best defenses in the league before corona(virus) took its course. Since that time, I have been a free agent, training on the road, while also elevating myself personally.”

Due to the inclement weather, the camp’s afternoon session was postponed one week; however, a large group of children enjoyed the activities in the morning session. Many New Jersey natives volunteered their time at the camp. Visitors included New York Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Juwann Winfree, former Tennessee Titans running back and now free agent Akrum Wadley, Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas, former Seattle Seahawks running back and now free agent Marshawn Lynch, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson.

“Though this was my first camp, I had a tremendous amount of support from family and close friends,” Summers said. “From coaches that helped along my path to old teammates that are in the league, the amount of football-like minds out there was more than I can ask for. For my essential staff/volunteer crew, I leaned on my extended family that I have bonded with since my time in Orange.

“The camp, as a whole, was a major success and will definitely be remembered by not only myself, but the kids that participated as well,” he continued. “Along with my volunteers, we all would agree the turnout, despite the rain, was a true success, only creating room for it to be even bigger the next time.”

Summers-Johnson, who attended the event and helped plan it, praised her cousin for running the camp.

“I am so happy to have participated in the planning and execution of the Jamar Summers Ambitious Youth Camp,” Summers-Johnson said May 10. “My two sons enjoyed the camp as well. Jamar was able to bring NFL players to the city of Orange, and the kids were so excited. I would like to thank the Orange Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II for approving the event. Thank you to the city of Orange for filling in any gaps. It’s a great feeling when alumni come back and share their success with the youth. My entire Summers family is proud of Jamar and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Photos Courtesy of Jamar Summers