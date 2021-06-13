East Orange ushers in small business relief grant program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In an attempt to aid residents through these trying times, East Orange has established a COVID-19 small business relief grant program in response to the serious financial hardships many East Orange businesses face as a result of COVID-19. An informational Zoom webinar was held on June 3 about the program, which provides grant awards of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses.

“We really just want to give you as much resources as feasibly possible for you to submit really strong applications,” East Orange economic development representative Mark Cheatam told business owners on June 3. “We all have witnessed the ravaging effect of COVID-19 on our lives and communities, but particularly our businesses. It’s our hope that this program helps to restore some of our local businesses and helps pivot some of you to be even better than you were pre-pandemic.

The grant program is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grants program.

“The resources are in place. These are for grants of up to $10,000 per eligible business,” Cheatam said, explaining that the grants are for “microenterprises” — businesses with “five full-time employees or less, one of which can be the owner, and two part-time employees make up one full time employee.”

When using these grants, business owners should consider how the pandemic affected their ability to develop their businesses.

“Funding aims to assist with the costs associated with any business interruption caused by COVID-19,” Cheatam said. “These funds can be used for payroll and employee retention; rent or mortgage payments; utilities such as gas, water, electric, etc.; facility cleaning or restoration; making your space what it needs to be post-pandemic, which includes costs for improvement to outdoor spaces.

“The pandemic brought us to the realization that outdoor dining and outdoor access is definitely something that works well in our community,” he continued. “So, if you have the kind of room around your brick and mortar, and are interested in doing seating, lighting or signage out there, these funds can be used for that also.”

According to Cheatam, microbusinesses must demonstrate a loss as a result of COVID-19 and a need for working capital for eligible expenses. Businesses are not required to have a storefront. Funding is limited, and submitting an application does not guarantee funding. Nonprofit organizations are not eligible for this funding. Applicants must be in good standing with the state and the city, meaning no outstanding code violations. Applicants must provide a Dun & Bradstreet Number to apply for these grants; visit www.dnb.com to obtain one.

Applicants must submit a formal application via email to smallbusinessesrelief@eastorange-nj.gov. The applications are available on the city’s website and at www.eoshopslocal.com.

“Once we have the application, you will receive confirmation acknowledging the submission. At that point, the department will review applications for completeness and to ensure eligibility if the application is complete. We will share with the Internal Review Committee our recommendations for awards,” Cheatam said. “Award decisions will then be communicated to the applicants. If the application is not complete, staff will notify the applicant, and it will be taken out of the cue. Applicants will need to resubmit all required documentation at one time.”

The official kickoff of the program was June 1, and a number of applications have already been received. The application window runs through June 30 at 5 p.m. Grant awards will be announced the week of July 19.