Jordan Baris Inc. wins award for diversity, inclusion

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange–based real estate company Jordan Baris Inc. was recently honored with an award named after its founder, when real estate brokerage franchise Real Living Real Estate gave its Real Living Jordan Baris Award for Diversity and Inclusion to the staff. The award is named after Jordan Baris, who founded his company in 1952. Baris died last year at the age of 93.

“It’s kind of a double award in a way,” Ken Baris, Jordan Baris’ son and the president of the company, said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on June 17 about the award and the award’s name. “In an industry where companies often don’t last, we’ve been around since 1952. My father always believed that for it to be truly great, it needs to be great for every person.”

This was the first year the award was given out, and Real Living CEO Allan Dalton said Jordan Baris was the best person to name it after.

“His life and career monumentally embodied social justice, devotion to diversity, inclusion and fair housing,” Dalton said in an email to the Chronicle on June 21. “His dedication, as validated by all who knew, worked for and with Mr. Baris, reflected his unwavering commitment to the betterment of all people, both in his words and even more importantly in his impeccably consistent deeds and actions.”

Ken Baris said the company has experience with both affordable and more affluent housing, and everything in between. The people who work there also come from a range of backgrounds.

“We have people from a lot of different ethnic backgrounds, young, old, different races and lifestyles, you name it,” Ken Baris said. “But they’re all client-first minded.”

The accolade recognizes the inclusion and diversity of real estate companies, which Dalton said is important to better represent the clients that they serve.

“The entire real estate industry, including brands and brokerages, must do everything possible to encourage homeownership for all sectors of society,” he said. “Additionally, it is essential that the industry’s leadership, management and real estate sales professionals do more, so its professional population better reflects America’s full democratic mosaic. This moral imperative is not only just, but also good for the economy and the betterment of the entire society.”

Ken Baris agreed.

“If they don’t have people coming from lots of perspectives, they’re going to miss a lot of perspectives,” he said. “My father realized it 70 years ago.”

With his company’s long history, Ken Baris said he’s excited that the company can still grow, even almost 70 years after it was started.

“My dad liked his name on signs, but didn’t put his name on the things he did for the greater good,” he said. “He did the right thing back then because he wanted to. To have an award when so many have woken up to diversity is a humbling honor. We try to lead by example, so it means a lot.”