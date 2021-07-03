Irvington High ladies lead their graduating class

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Setting itself apart from other classes, the Irvington High School graduating Class of 2021 has persevered through a tough school year that relied heavily on remote learning. Honoring the hardworking graduates for all they’ve achieved, Irvington High School held its 142nd commencement at Matthews Field at the Irvington Athletic Complex, where all 330 graduates turned their tassels on June 25.

Closing a chapter among many families and friends who sat in the stands of the football field, graduates were joined by dignitaries and school faculty, such as Superintendent of Schools April Vauss, Principal Oge Denis Jr., Board of Education President Richard Williams and keynote speaker Darnell Grant.

Welcoming guests with the musical number “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was salutatorian Esther Oko. Basking in her moment, Oko couldn’t stop smiling. Nevertheless, she remained poised and never wavered — a trait that helped her persevere through this tumultuous school year. Oko is headed to Muhlenberg College this fall to study neuroscience.

“It feels amazing to graduate and I’m so excited,” Oko said. “If I had one piece of advice for the senior class, it would be to never give up. I know you’ve heard it a thousand times, but it is true: When you try, you make it. That instant when you decide to give up is when you’re not going to make it. So, always try and never give up.”

Leading the way as valedictorian of the Class of 2021, Neyssa Deriphonse was also presented with the Irvington High School Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award. Deriphonse detailed her hardship during the pandemic but said God saw her through, allowing her to press on and push through. This fall, Deriphonse is headed to The College of New Jersey.

“It feels perfect and amazing to graduate. It’s the best feeling in life. I love it,” Deriphonse said. “COVID-19 was definitely hard because it was hard for me to keep up with everything. I had to do much more than usual. It was too much for me, so I had to keep up and pray. God was my shield. I can never stop thanking God, and because of Him, I made it.

“If I could give the senior class advice, it would be to just always remember where you started, where you graduated and where you are going,” she continued. “Always remember that path, so that you can continue to move on.”

During his remarks, Darnell Grant, the keynote speaker and an IHS alumnus and IHS football coach from 2002 to 2009, spoke of how special each graduate is. The 2014 NJ.com Coach of the Year, Grant urged the graduates never to forget their true home. After the year that they’ve had, Grant said the graduates inspire him.

“I graduated here in 1991 so I feel really old watching them, first of all,” Grant said about this year’s graduates. “But it just felt so good to be home and feel that energy. Some things don’t change, and that Irvington vs. everyone else attitude that we have — it just felt good. The graduates inspire me.

“One piece of advice I would tell the graduating class is to just follow your heart. Follow your heart and do the things that you love. Find your passion and just chase it,” he added.

After his speech, Denis expressed his joy at being able to hold an in-person graduation for these students.

“This evening, we had a wonderful opportunity to graduate 330 students,” Denis said. “We enjoyed ourselves, and the program went well. The graduates enjoyed themselves, and, most importantly, our parents were proud and enjoyed themselves as well. If I had to give a piece of advice to graduates, it would be to continue to work hard no matter what life throws at you, because it’s our effort that makes the difference.

“I’m ecstatic because it’s the first graduation in nearly two years for Irvington and I really appreciate the fact that the support of the township, the superintendent, the Board of Education and our parents have gone above and beyond,” he continued. “Our students did an outstanding job.”

Photos by EmilyAnn Jackman and Courtesy of Derrick Peynado