Theft investigation leads to act of kindness by West Orange’s finest

WEST ORANGE, NJ — When a 12-year-old’s bicycle was stolen in a recent strong-arm robbery, West Orange police officers stepped up to bring a smile back to the boy’s face.

On June 15, at approximately 8 p.m., West Orange police responded to a crime scene where a West Orange youth had been assaulted by an unknown man and woman, who took his bicycle. After the robbery, the perpetrators fled the scene and police officers had little to go on. Patrols began canvassing the High Street neighborhood, but the ongoing investigation has so far proved unsuccessful.

Sgt. David Palmere, one of the investigating officers, realized that the suspects might never be caught. He couldn’t initiate a quick resolution to the theft, but knew there was another issue he could effectively resolve. The youth was uninjured in the assault but experienced the trauma of having his bicycle taken from under him.

Palmere stepped forward on his own initiative and asked other officers if they would like to contribute to the purchase of a new bicycle, helmet and lock for the juvenile. One by one fellow officers came forward. Sgt. Wilfred Jiroux; Officers Daniel Verduga, Joseph Mauriello, Olivia Chrobocinski, Austin Vanderhoof, Michael McClellan, Karen Roach-Mango, Nicholas Grande, Vincent Manzella, Jorge Orejuela and Noah Herskovits; Detectives Ryan Funk and Lawrence Dominguez; and Lt. Thomas Barbella all acted without hesitation. Police were thrilled to return to the scene of the assault to present the boy with his new bike.