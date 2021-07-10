Irvington, county continue to push vaccination with events

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — In the continuing fight against COVID-19, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. held an Irvington Family Vaccine Day event at Civic Square Park on June 26, with vendors and music adding fun while the Essex County Department of Health provided vaccines to Irvington and Essex County residents ages 12 and older.

“The purpose of Irvington Vaccination Day was to raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated and to make it as easy as possible for residents to get vaccinated close to their homes,” DiVincenzo said on July 6. “Forty people were vaccinated at this event, and all three vaccines were administered: Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Vaccinations were available to everyone, no matter where (in the county) they reside.”

Since vaccinations became available to the public, Essex County has worked diligently to distribute many doses to communities across the county in the fight against COVID-19.

“As of July 2, Essex County has administered about 400,000 doses of vaccines,” DiVincenzo said. “Hosting these types of community outreach events is important to getting underserved communities vaccinated. Many residents face obstacles in getting vaccines, whether they do not have access to transportation to get to one of our mega sites or cannot take off work during the week. Bringing the vaccines into the community makes it easier for residents to get a vaccination location and makes it more convenient. Events like Irvington Vaccination Day also bring an element of fun to the vaccination process. Some people who may be hesitant to get their shot may check out the festivities and be inclined to get vaccinated.

“In addition, there has been hesitancy in underserved communities to get vaccinated,” he continued. “If residents see other people in their community getting vaccinated or have access to health professionals who can explain the vaccination process and why the vaccines are safe, someone who is hesitant to get vaccinated may change their mind and get their vaccine.”

According to DiVincenzo, he and Vauss have a great working relationship, which began before the pandemic.

“This was just another example of how Essex County and Irvington regularly combine our resources to enhance the quality of life for our residents,” DiVincenzo said. “The positive outcome of this event was that 40 more people were vaccinated, and that brings us closer to achieving herd immunity, which is when 70 percent of the population is vaccinated. We have to do all we can and continue to hold outreach events like this one until that milestone is reached.”

DiVincenzo commended the county health department for continuing to make great strides throughout multiple communities.

“Since March, Essex County has been hosting pop-up vaccination sites in Irvington, East Orange, Orange and Newark — the four communities where vaccination percentages are low,” DiVincenzo said. “Our mobile vaccination team has visited senior buildings, community centers, apartment complexes, houses of worship and parks, to name a few. In Irvington specifically, we have been at the Chris Gatling Center, the Irvington Housing Authority and local churches on numerous occasions. We will continue to host these, because they have proven to be effective at reaching the population.

“Our battle against COVID-19 is far from over. Different variants of the virus continue to be identified,” he continued. “The Delta variant is the one that is creating the most concern right now because it is highly transmissible and, if someone is not vaccinated, they have a greater risk of getting sick. The good thing is that the three approved vaccines have been proven to be effective in fighting off the delta variant and other strains of the virus. The vaccines are safe, effective and are the greatest weapon we have to fight COVID-19.”

Various Irvington officials who attended the event expressed gratitude to the county and township for hosting these events.

“Thank you for providing Irvington residents with the opportunity to receive the vaccine, not only for adults but also for children 12 years and older,” Council First Vice President October Hudley said July 6.

Photos Courtesy of October Hudley