Glen Ridge youth have a summer of fun at the library and pool

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge’s library and pool are slowly getting back to pre–COVID-19 pandemic activities, with residents able to go inside the library and take their masks off at the pool. The Glen Ridge Public Library’s summer reading program started on June 7, and the children’s department is providing take-and-make crafts through the rest of the summer, along with an outdoor scavenger hunt and other activities. The Glen Ridge Community Pool’s swim team will be active until the end of July.

Photos by Amanda Valentovic