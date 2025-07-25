Adult Swim at the South Orange Pool

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Adult Swim Night was back at the South Orange Pool on Friday, July 18. Residents brought floats and other pool toys and had a chance to experience the pool in a relaxed atmosphere. The next Adult Swim Night is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.. and it will have a Yacht Rock theme. DJ Lou Smith is expected to handle the music and poolside dinner will be available. The event is open to South Orange adult residents and their guests. Guest passes are $5. Residents must show ID badge or proof of residency. For more pictures, see www.EssexNewsDaily.com on Friday after 5 p.m.