AG’s Office announces that 47 law enforcement officers from Essex County received ‘major discipline’

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office recently released its “major discipline” report for 2021, a review of instances in which law enforcement officers faced major discipline. There were 389 officers on this year’s list, including 47 from Essex County law enforcement agencies. Major discipline is defined as terminations, reductions in rank or suspensions of more than five days.

This is the second year New Jersey’s more than 500 law enforcement agencies have had to publicly report this data, as per a directive the Attorney General’s Office issued June 15, 2020.

“For decades, New Jersey has treated a police department’s internal disciplinary files — generally known as ‘internal affairs’ records — as highly confidential, in line with the way that personnel records for all public employees are usually treated. This directive establishes an important and necessary exception to that practice for serious cases of law enforcement officer discipline,” former Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal wrote in the directive.

Grewal acknowledged some of the reasons that internal affairs records were not publicly shared prior, such as protecting those who file complaints or witness misconduct, and because a number of misconduct complaints against law enforcement officers are ultimately determined to be unsubstantiated or unfounded.

“More is required to promote trust, transparency and accountability, and I have concluded that it is in the public’s interest to reveal the identities of New Jersey law enforcement officers sanctioned for serious disciplinary violations,” Grewal wrote in the directive. “Our state’s law enforcement agencies cannot carry out their important public safety responsibilities without the confidence of the people they serve. The public’s trust depends on maintaining confidence that police officers serve their communities with dignity and respect. In the uncommon instance when officers fall well short of those expectations, the public has a right to know that an infraction occurred, and that the underlying issue was corrected before that officer potentially returned to duty.

“It is time to end the practice of protecting the few to the detriment of the many. The vast majority of law enforcement officers in New Jersey serve with honor and astonishing courage under extremely difficult circumstances. Most go through their entire careers without engaging in conduct that warrants a major disciplinary action against them. But their good work is easily undermined — and quickly forgotten — whenever an officer breaches the public’s trust and dishonors the entire profession,” he continued. “The likelihood of such misbehavior increases when officers believe they can act with impunity; it decreases when officers know that their misconduct will be subject to public scrutiny and not protected. The deterrent effect of this scrutiny will, in the end, improve the culture of accountability among New Jersey law enforcement.”

According to the report, the following Essex County law enforcement agencies did not have any major discipline in 2021: the police departments in Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, Verona and West Orange; Essex County College police; Essex County Prosecutor’s Office; and New Jersey Institute of Technology police.

“Agencies report officers serving major discipline only once the discipline is final,” the report stated. “The road to a determination of final discipline may include many appeals. Thus, officers suspended in 2021 for whom the discipline determination is not final will not appear (in this report). Submissions indicating discipline is still ‘pending’ were removed and do not appear in this report. Similarly, officers with discipline initiated in a prior year, but finalized in 2021, will appear in this report.”

The following names, disciplinary actions and reasons for discipline come from the 2021 major discipline report.

From the Belleville Police Department, three officers received major discipline. Patrol Officer Philip Canning was suspended for 15 days for insubordination after he refused a direct order from a supervisor; Patrol Officer Marco Zarfino was suspended for 13 days for conduct unbecoming of a public servant after he was involved in a fight while off-duty in another town; and Patrol Officer John Mailot was suspended for 13 days for conduct unbecoming of a public servant after he was involved, while off-duty, in a verbal altercation at an airport, resulting in him being removed from the plane.

From the Bloomfield Police Department, two officers received major discipline. Lt. Naomi Zepeda was suspended for 20 days for conducting private business while on duty, and Lt. Edward Proskey was suspended for 25 days for failing to act as a supervisor and report an ongoing violation of the rules and regulations by another officer.

From the East Orange Police Department, one officer received major discipline. Officer Justin Jackson was terminated after being involved in a domestic violence incident, in which he was later indicted.

From the Essex County Department of Corrections, 14 officers received major discipline. Officer Maurice Laurey was terminated for conduct unbecoming a public servant; Officer Varick Jackson was suspended for 31 days for misusing sick leave, chronic absenteeism and lateness; Officer Frank James was terminated for introducing contraband into an ECDOC facility and falsifying log book entries; Officer Dana Hughee was suspended for 26 days for misusing sick leave, chronic absenteeism and lateness; Officer Travis Blount was terminated for conduct unbecoming a public servant; Officer Shante Curry was suspended for 60 days for not using Family and Medical Leave Act time correctly; Sgt. Eddie Blount was suspended for 90 days for losing his weapon; Officer Keith Peterman was terminated for conduct unbecoming a public servant; Officer Edison Brito was suspended for 30 days for receiving a DUI; Officer Radi Rice was suspended for six days for having his cell phone inside a secured perimeter; Officer Harold Volcy was suspended for 30 days for receiving a DUI; Officer Byron Dunn was suspended for 120 days for misusing sick leave, chronic absenteeism and lateness; Officer Divine Gordon was suspended for 75 days for being insubordinate to a supervisor; and Sgt. Wali Gibson was suspended for 120 days for incompetence after failing to properly document an incident.

From the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, two officers received major discipline. Officer Damon Tucker was suspended for 12 days for improper care of his departmental weapon and radio, and Officer Lee Sutherlin was suspended for eight days for using unnecessary force during a DUI arrest.

From the Essex Fells Police Department, one officer received major discipline. Officer Kevan Murphy was suspended for 10 days for discussing an uncompleted drug test with fellow officers.

From the Irvington Police Department, five officers received major discipline. Officer Francois Sibblies was suspended for 35 days and is subject to 80 hours of departmental training for violating departmental rules and regulations when he used an unauthorized electronic device while guarding a prisoner and for reporting late for duty; Officer Peter Rosemy was suspended for 10 days for refusing to obey a written order given by a superior officer, displaying patterns of absenteeism by calling out sick 18 days in one year and disobedience to orders by failing to provide requested medical status documents; Officer Randolph Walker was suspended for 14 days for conduct unbecoming an officer when he caused property damage while off-duty and for excessive absenteeism for being out sick 31 days in five months; Sgt. Iona McKenzie was suspended for 45 days for failing to take appropriate actions as a road supervisor while on the scene of an aggravated assault involving an injured victim and for failing to respond immediately to an incident location where officers were requesting backup; and Officer Sean Weeks was suspended for 180 days for refusing to obey a lawful order given by a superior officer, providing a superior officer with false information in regard to his physical capabilities and by intentionally booking out sick from duty after receiving a verbal order from a superior officer.

From the Montclair Police Department, two officers received major discipline. Officer William Coad was suspended for 20 days for violating the department’s social media policy when he made inappropriate comments via social media that touched on his position as an MPD officer; and Officer Corey Graves was suspended for six days for violating the department’s vehicle operations and response guidelines relating to an on-duty motor vehicle accident.

From the Montclair State University Police Department, one officer received major discipline. Patrol Officer Amanda Rusticus was suspended for 30 days for violating the department’s off-duty code-of-conduct policy.

From the Newark Police Department, 12 officers received major discipline. Officer Tigee Pagan was suspended for 15 days for allowing a civilian to operate a police vehicle in an unsafe manner and then uploading a video of the incident to his Instagram page; Officer Jonathan Salas was suspended for 10 days for handling his service weapon in an unsafe manner during a vehicle pursuit; Officer Janet Santiago was suspended for six days for being absent from her assigned post without authorization and a shooting occurred at her post; Officer Carlos Barthelemy was suspended for six days for failing to safeguard a prisoner at the hospital and the prisoner escaped; Officer Dwayne Mays was suspended for 15 days for, while off-duty, leaving a crime scene without making proper notifications or giving an account to responding officers; Sgt. Anthony Ciarla was suspended for six days for failing to ensure that officers conducted a thorough search of a prisoner for weapons; Officer Stephanie Marte was suspended for eight days for failing to properly safeguard her service weapon; Officer Arnaldo Rivera was suspended for 70 days for being arrested, while off-duty, for DUI; Officer Gregory Gourgue was suspended for 16 days, but resigned prior to his administrative hearing, for failing to notify the department that, while off-duty, he was stopped by an outside department for driving with a suspended license; Gourgue was also suspended for 27 days, but resigned prior to his administrative hearing, for, while off-duty and driving in Newark, ignoring police officers’ orders to stop and driving around a motor vehicle accident, which prompted police to look up his license, revealing an active arrest warrant for him due to motor vehicle summonses he had not addressed; Officer Paul Hamilton was suspended for six days for being arrested on a bench warrant for failing to respond to court to answer a complaint alleging improper use of personal checks; and Officer Michael Chirico was terminated after an investigation into into a car accident he had while on duty showed that he had been drinking alcohol while on duty, and for falsifying his log sheet to show that he was on assignments to which he never responded.

From the Orange Police Department, one officer received major discipline. Officer Jason Spates was suspended for 75 days for conduct unbecoming a public employee and other sufficient cause.

From the South Orange Police Department, two officers received major discipline. Officer Darrell Terry was suspended for eight days for his off-duty conduct during an SOPD investigation of a local ordinance violation; and Sgt. Michael Cucciniello was demoted and suspended for 60 days for incompetency, inefficiency and failure to perform duties for failing to promptly prepare a police report related to a serious incident.

From the West Caldwell Police Department, one officer received major discipline. Patrol Officer Justin Eavey was suspended for 19 days for an on-duty motor vehicle accident.

The report also listed officers from statewide or regional agencies who received major discipline.

From the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County, four officers were terminated, 12 officers were terminated and suspended, and eight officers were suspended. This facility drew national attention after 15 officers were criminally charged related to an incident in which inmates were assaulted and seriously injured on Jan. 12, 2021. According to the N.J. Attorney General’s Office, between approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 12, DOC officers and supervisors assigned to the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility conducted forced cell extractions of inmates located in the Restorative Housing Unit complex; during the cell extractions, members of the extraction teams allegedly used excessive and unreasonable force, violating DOC policies and injuring two victims. The 15 defendants charged to date allegedly directed or participated in the forced cell extractions. Among the 15 defendants are Department of Corrections associate administrator Sean St. Paul, of Newark; Maj. Ryan Valentin, of Bloomfield; Senior Officer Brandon Burgos, of Roseland; Senior Officer Marika Sprow, of West Orange; and Officer Luis A. Garcia, of Nutley. The criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.

From the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield, three officers were terminated, four officers were terminated and suspended, and four officers were suspended. Among them, Lt. Daniel Clement and Officer Dennis Turner were terminated for failing drug tests; Officer Scott Keith was terminated for posting a video on TikTok showing him threatening staff; and Officer Tirondola Luke was suspended for using racial epithets toward an inmate.

From the Rutgers University Police Department, one officer was terminated. From New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, two officers were suspended. From the Juvenile Justice Commission, eight officers were suspended. Northern State Prison in Newark, the New Jersey Department of Human Services and the New Jersey Park Police each suspended one officer.

From South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, three officers were terminated, one officer was terminated and suspended, and six officers were suspended. Among them, Senior Officer Kodi Pollock was terminated and suspended for undue familiarity with an inmate.

From the Southern State Correctional Facility in Maurice River, one officer was demoted and suspended, and one other officer was suspended. Sgt. James Lawson was demoted and suspended for making an inappropriate social media post, and also suspended for 30 days for violating the policy regarding violence in the workplace.

From the William H. Fauver Youth Correctional Facility in Annandale, two officers were terminated, one was terminated and suspended, and two were suspended. Among them, Senior Officer Shamil Davis was terminated for notifying inmates of upcoming cell searches, possessing contraband and being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

From the New Jersey State Police, five officers were terminated and 19 were suspended. Among them, Trooper Allen Cheng was suspended for 30 days for drawing his weapon, while off-duty, in an altercation with another driver without identifying himself as a police officer; Lt. Glenn Garrels was suspended for 30 days for creating a newsletter that contained inappropriate language concerning other members of the division; Sgt. Kristopher Gersten was terminated for violating the terms of a previously negotiated plea agreement for misconduct for being intoxicated while on duty; Detective Sgt. Christopher Tropiano was suspended for one year for failing to properly secure his weapon and a troop car, gambling both on and off-duty, using his position to intimidate or gain favor, and an alcohol-related off-duty incident, among other reasons; Sgt. 1st Class Roy Blackledge was suspended for 270 days after, while off-duty, getting into a car accident due to intoxication; Trooper Brian Kerrigan was terminated for violating the terms of a previously negotiated plea agreement for misconduct by repeated harassing behavior toward a civilian; Trooper Konrad Klosowski was suspended for 180 days for, while off-duty, being arrested for DUI following a car crash; Trooper Anthony Wolcott was suspended for 29 days for throwing his flashlight at a motor vehicle passing a car crash site; and Sgt. Stephen Wlazlo was suspended for 20 days for failing to secure his duty firearm, which was then accessed by another person and discharged.

From the NJ Transit Police Department, two officers were suspended. Among them, Officer Kevin O’Brien was suspended for eight days after engaging in a physical altercation during which his weapon became dislodged and unintentionally discharged.

From the State Parole Board, three officers were terminated, two officers were demoted and suspended, and five officers were suspended. Among them, Sgt. Ian DeHaven was suspended for 10 days and ordered to pay restitution for failing to secure a state vehicle and equipment, all of which were stolen, and Senior Officer Carlos Pimentel was terminated due to his inability to perform his duties, as he was unable to carry a firearm as a result of a restraining order issued as a result of a domestic violence proceeding.

To read the report in its entirety, click here.