Amistad Teacher of the Year is awarded

WEST ORANGE — Redwood Elementary School second grade teacher Joy Burnett was awarded the New Jersey Amistad Exemplary K-8 Teacher of the Year Award on Aug. 7 at the Summer Curriculum Institute at Stockton University Ocean Campus in Atlantic City.

The award was established by the New Jersey Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Aug. 31, 2021, honoring outstanding educators who demonstrate a deep commitment to advancing the Amistad curriculum.

“The initiative promotes the integration of African American history into social studies education, enhances student literacy in social studies, and supports the teaching of critical historical themes, including the African slave trade, slavery in America, its lasting legacies, and the invaluable contributions of African Americans to our society,” said Patrick J. Lamy, executive director of the New Jersey Amistad Commission.

Each year, the Award Committee selects two educators from New Jersey public schools—one representing Grades K–8 and one representing Grades 9–12. As a recipient, Burnett also received a monetary award of $2,500, with an additional $2,500 awarded to the West Orange School District.

Burnett was nominated in May by Redwood Elementary School principal Kimya Jackson.

In her Letter of Recommendation, Jackson noted, “It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I write this letter of recommendation for Joy Burnett, a dedicated and inspiring second-grade educator at Redwood Elementary School, as a candidate for the Amistad Award. Her tireless commitment to celebrating the contributions of individuals of African descent has left a lasting impact on our students, staff, and wider school community. Joy Burnett brings history, culture, and social justice to life in her classroom through a deeply integrated and interdisciplinary approach. Her lessons go beyond textbooks, engaging students in meaningful conversations and activities that build both academic skills and cultural understanding. From math to science, social studies to language arts, she consistently weaves in powerful stories and figures from African and African American heritage.”

Some of Burnett’s notable contributions included:

• A school-wide Black History Month assembly that was both educational and inspiring, uniting the entire school in a celebration of African heritage, resilience, and excellence.

• Mathematics lessons that explored geometry and number operations through the lens of historical African American figures such as Jacob Lawrence and Benjamin Banneker, making abstract concepts tangible and culturally relevant.

• Science instruction during Earth Day week spotlighting environmentalists like Charles Henry Turner, Kendall Rae Johnson, and Wangari Maathai, underscoring the global impact of Black scientists and activists.

• Language arts projects, including a biography book report, that encouraged students to research and share the stories of influential individuals of African descent, nurturing both literacy and empathy.

“Her work is not only interdisciplinary but also deeply aligned with educational standards and the mission of the Amistad Commission—to integrate the history and contributions of African Americans into our classrooms in meaningful and lasting ways. Joy Burnett is a model of what culturally responsive teaching should look like in practice. She leads with passion, educates with purpose, and inspires a generation of students to honor the past while building a more inclusive future,” Jackson said.

Burnett said she was honored to receive the award.

“This recognition celebrates the vital importance of teaching our shared history and honoring the diverse stories that shape our world,” Burnett said.

“This award inspires me to continue empowering my students to learn with curiosity, empathy, and pride in their heritage.

My success in this work is the result of those who support me,” Burnett said.