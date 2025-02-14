Apartments to replace Orange Hospital

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE — A $350 million redevelopment project is planned for the site of the former Orange Memorial Hospital, which includes creating a new City Hall at the site.

“This is a transformational project,” said Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren. “It will bring a new life to the neighborhood.”

Gateway Merchant Banking, a real estate development firm, has gotten approval from the city to build more than 1,000 apartments at the 188 South Essex Ave. site with construction expected to start next year.

“Not only was Orange Memorial Hospital an important historical institution in the Orange community, it was also a statewide treasure. It was a leader in training opportunities for Black nurses and was the birthplace for leaders in every field. All eyes are on this transformational project as we anxiously await its revitalization after closing two decades ago,” Warren said. “Gateway’s plans for the property demonstrate its understanding of the site’s historical significance and potential for the future.

The redevelopment of the Orange Memorial site will be enhanced by citizen input and the thoughtful building plans. The final project will stimulate growth and become an integral part of the residential and commercial life of our city.”

The site plan calls for 1,005 apartments – including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom residences – up to 20% of which will be affordable housing units. Gateway

is also pursuing strategic partnerships to bring senior and student housing to the site, according to a press release announcing the project.

Gateway’s team has reimagined the site as a family-friendly destination centered around over an acre and a half of public space, including a host of public-facing amenities, such as an outdoor ice skating/roller skating rink, a public plaza with an open lawn and swinging benches, terraced platform seating, a restaurant with outdoor seating and children’s play areas, the release said.

Private amenities for residents will include a rooftop pool with cabanas and gardens, a sky lounge, fitness rooms, flexible event spaces, secure, access-controlled package rooms and ample parking spaces, including 200 electric vehicle charging stations, the release said.

Additionally, the redevelopment will include 70,190 square feet of retail and commercial space; while 25,000 square feet will be earmarked for municipal office space to be occupied by the City of Orange, Gateway intends to lease the remaining space to local businesses, the release said.

Two significant hospital buildings will be preserved and transformed: Mary Austen Hall and the Old Boiler House. Mary Austen Hall is the last standing building of Orange Memorial’s nursing school, which was the first in the state and one of the first in the country. It will be the new home of Orange’s City Hall.

“This is not just another real estate deal. As someone who lives minutes away and calls South Orange home, I understand the magnitude of this project, not only for the City of Orange but for Essex County and all of New Jersey,” said Terrence Murray, co-founder and managing partner at Gateway. “I am deeply committed to making the redevelopment of Orange Memorial Hospital a community-centric initiative. Every decision I’ve made, and continue to make, is with a clear focus on the impact this revitalization will have on the City’s current and future residents.”

The tax implications and the number of students potentially added to the district were not yet clear.

Warren said the city’s municipal team, including Christopher Hartwyk, has been working on replacing the vacant hospital for several years.

Construction is expected to start next year after the demolition work is done at the site.

“There are some structures that will remain so we have to be delicate,” Warren said. “We have already tackled at great expense the dumping that occurred there but we do have to be careful.”

The project will be completed in phases with the first phase projected to be finished by the end of 2026.

Orange community members are invited to attend one of the upcoming townhall meetings to hear Orange’s Mayor Dwayne Warren and Gateway’s Terrence Murray share the vision for the future of Orange Memorial:

• 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 424 Main St.

• 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, 336

Oakwood Ave.