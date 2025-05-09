ARE YOU FINANCIALLY FIT? ATTEND A FREE FINANCIAL WELLNESS SESSION TO FIND OUT.

Proponent Federal Credit Union is partnering with several other Nutley businesses to provide guidance on how to improve and prepare for all types of financial situations.

The event is free to attend and will take place at Proponent’s Member Center Rooftop on Thursday, June 5.

Here is a list of financial professionals and their areas of expertise.

Mary Lewis, Proponent – Personalized Financial Consultation

– Personalized Financial Consultation Maria Geltrude: VASTU Environments — Creating environments of financial wellness based in VASTU (Indian Feng-Shui); Geltrude & Company — CPA Accounting, Tax and Financial Consulting

— Creating environments of financial wellness based in VASTU (Indian Feng-Shui); — CPA Accounting, Tax and Financial Consulting Michelle Smith, Piro, Zinna, Cifelli, Paris, & Genitempo Law – Estate Planning

– Estate Planning Nancy DeLima, Owner of Farmers Insurance, Medicare Benefits Coordinator – Review of insurance coverage for Auto, Life, Home, and Business

– Review of insurance coverage for Auto, Life, Home, and Business Cheryl Biafore, Statewide Staffing – Compensation Strategies and Career Consultation

Event Details

Thursday, June 5, 2025

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Proponent’s Rooftop

433 Kingsland Street

Nutley, NJ 07110

Click here to RSVP by May 29th.

For more information, contact Mary Lewis.

201 452 4415 | [email protected] | NMLS 1203822