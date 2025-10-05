Best friends earn top two spots

WEST ORANGE — Senior Josie Mair has been named the valedictorian and Ava Neretic the salutatorian for the West Orange High School graduating class of 2026. The announcement was made by Superintendent Hayden Moore and Principal Oscar Guerrero on Sept. 25.

Josie and Ava are actually best friends. They attended Redwood Elementary, Edison and Liberty Middle Schools, and West Orange High School together.

Josie Mair has a grade point average of 4.7313 and is involved in numerous clubs and co-curriculars:

• Public pelations person for WOHS Class Council

• Flute soloist and section leader in marching band

• President of the Math Honor Society

• Secretary of Tri-M Honor Society

• Treasurer of American Sign Language Club

• Member of Escriptus

Mair’s favorite subject is chemistry. In her spare time, she likes watching movies and going out to eat. She plans to attend college as a pre-med/ biochemistry major and wants to become an OBGYN.

“I’m ecstatic about being named valedictorian,” Mair said. “My parents are proud of me, so that’s good.”

Mair is a second-generation American. Her grandparents emigrated from Jamaica.

Ava Neretic has a GPA of 4.659 and is also actively involved in activities and clubs at WOHS:

• Vice-President of the WOHS Class Council

• President of the Math Team

• Captain of the Cross Country team

• Vice-President of Escriptus Honor Society

• Member of ESL Club

• Member of Science and Tri-M Honor Societies

• Member of Royal Strings

• Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish

In her spare time, Neretic enjoys playing piano, writing, and spending time with her dogs. She has been training in Tae Kwon Do for years.

“I’m really excited and glad to be named salutatorian,” Neretic said. “I didn’t have it as a goal, but it’s nice to see that my hard work has manifested itself.”

Her favorite subject was AP Stats.She is also a second-generation American. Her grandparents emigrated from Croatia and Puerto Rico.

Neretic plans to major in Applied Math/Linguistics in college.

“I am so proud and happy to see two of our female students leading the way as Valedictorian and Salutatorian,” said Superintendent Hayden Moore. “It is a testament to West Orange’s inclusivity as a strong school district that gives all students the opportunity for success.”

