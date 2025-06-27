BHS Class of 2025 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

The Belleville High School Class of 2025 had the wind at their backs and the sun overhead as they received their diplomas on Doc Ellis Field at Belleville Municipal Stadium.

The ceremony began with a salute to the flag led by senior Ariannas Navarrete, president of the Student Government Organization.

Singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” and the Belleville High School Alma Mater followed under the direction of Carol Lomardi, a music teacher at the school.

Mikaela Rose Lupaz Cinense, an honor student and president of the senior class, welcomed guests to the event before Navarrete returned and spoke.

The Senior Choral Ensemble, directed by Lomardi, gave a performance of “For Good” from “Wicked.” The lyrics include the following verse:

“I’ve heard it said

That people come into our lives for a reason

Bringing something we must learn

And we are led

To those who help us most to grow

If we let them

And we help them in return

Well, I don’t know if I believe that’s true

But I know I’m who I am today

Because I knew you”

Salutatorian Candie Dong, a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the state Seal of Biliteracy, was introduced before addressing her classmates.

She was followed by Ethan Duong Nguyen, who was named Valedictorian. Nguyen, a tennis player and honor student, addressed his classmates before turning the microphone over to Principal Caleb Rhodes.

Rhodes spoke before presenting the class to Interim Superintendent of Schools Nicholas Perrapato and Board of Education President Gabrielle V. Bennett-Meany for official acceptance.