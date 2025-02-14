Big turnout as Lincoln Avenue takes on Heywood Avenue

By on Comments Off on Big turnout as Lincoln Avenue takes on Heywood Avenue

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There was a full house on Saturday, Feb. 8, for a youth basketball game at the Lincoln Avenue School. Heywood Avenue School took on Oakwood Avenue School. Oakwood got the win, 25 to 14.

  , ,

Big turnout as Lincoln Avenue takes on Heywood Avenue added by on
View all posts by Joe Ungaro →