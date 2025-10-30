Bloomfield candidates for mayor and council make their cases

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Tuesday, Nov. 4, is Election Day. In Bloomfield, the office of mayor will be contested as will three council seats. All seats are for three years.

For council seats, the voter may select three candidates. The candidates for mayor: Joan Hussey and Jenny Mundell. The candidates for council: Jill Fischman, Jonathan Meija, Tracy Toler-Phillips and Monica Charris Tabares.

All candidates were asked to answer the same questions: 1 — What do you believe to be your qualifications to serve on the township council? 2 — Why do you want to be mayor/councilman?

3 — What are two problems you would address, if elected? 3a — What are the causes of these two problems? 3b — What would you do to help solve these

problems?

Jenny Mundell

I am an experienced leader focused on Bloomfield’s needs. I have served on the Bloomfield Town Council since 2017 and have been mayor since November 2024. This eight-year tenure has allowed me to build deep knowledge of municipal government and how it impacts our community and the ability of our employees to serve residents. My experience extends beyond local government, including over 20 years in nonprofit leadership. I have managed boards, practiced good governance, and led large-scale organizations, including projects with budgets exceeding $900 million. This background equips me with the strategic thinking and executive skill necessary to effectively manage our municipality. I take the stewardship of taxpayer money very seriously. I am known for being responsive, engaging the community, and advocating for our residents. I currently serve on the Planning Board, Board of Health, Library Board, and the Beautification Committee, and was instrumental in developing our award-winning Master Plan. Ultimately, I believe local action matters most—the President doesn’t worry about your garbage collection, but I do. I am a strategic thinker with a proven skill for effective execution, and I do it all with compassion.

I am deeply invested in Bloomfield. I chose to purchase a home and raise my family here. What happens in our town matters to me personally, and I am committed to ensuring others have what they need to live well. My motivation isn’t a political ambition; it is ensuring Bloomfield is the best place for families to grow and for residents to thrive, with tax dollars spent wisely.

I don’t see Bloomfield as being full of “problems,” but rather opportunities for continuous improvement. The foundation of our budget must be the basics: improving quality of life and ensuring fiscal stability. This means paved roads, clean and cared-for parks, healthy water infrastructure, and safe neighborhoods for all residents. While we’ve made progress, we face significant challenges: rising costs, aging infrastructure, legacy contractual obligations, limited outside funding, and potential cuts to federal resources. This requires an uncompromising look at how we spend. Under my leadership this year, we conducted that hard look, resulting in a $2.5 million reduction in expenses in the current budget. We must prioritize projects based on available funding and the greatest need. We will also collaborate with our county, state, and federal partners—relationships I have diligently built—to find creative ways to reduce costs and meet our community’s needs, including pursuing opportunities for shared services.

The role of local government is to steward taxpayer dollars and set policies that reflect our community’s priorities. I will continue to focus on:

Infrastructure and Safety: Investing in infrastructure and dedicating resources to ensure resident safety and access to essential services.

Governmental Partnerships: Working with all levels of government to protect Bloomfield residents and seek cost-reducing shared services.

Community Engagement: Building bonds among neighbors to strengthen our community, like the new senior program we launched this year.

Transparency and Access: Continuing to push for transparency and improved communication, building on the work already done this year to enhance resident access to information, including the launch of a new website.

Joan Hussey

I am not a career politician and never thought I’d run for public office, that is not until being told I should be a District Leader. So, I ran, and I won. But really, anyone that cares about their neighbor’s concerns, and their neighborhood enough to listen and take notes can be a community organizer, and I encourage more young people to try organizing.

I am running for mayor because I see the need to bring fresh ideas and energy to our town. We have so many talented people living here that would gladly work on committees and accomplish wonderful deeds for Bloomfield, but for some reason, our voices are stymied. In my writings in The Bloomfield Chronicles, I have stated: look around here. Look at the decrepit downtown on Bloomfield Avenue. Why isn’t there a welcoming vibe that says “hang out here.” Look at Lackawanna Transit area—at the condition of the train station and the bus stop without a protective canopy around the corner at Glenwood Avenue. Look at your current tax bill. Look at your rent.

Ask at a town council meeting why we don’t have full-time urban planner on staff? What about a dedicated Bloomfield Chamber of Commerce?

So, when one looks at these things we see that none of this happened in the last 1 or 2 or 5 years. This is decades of neglect and decay. This needs to stop, and this can be stopped when we vote Nov. 4.

I have experience attending Board of Ed and Town Council meetings, and I am aware of how these entities work. Over the course of my working careers, I’ve worked in finance and teaching and labor organizing.

There are at least two problems I would begin to address in my first 30 days. First, I will commission an independent audit of town finances and spending—a comprehensive audit to examine spending efficiency, contractor favoritism, and fiscal accountability including pension and healthcare expenses. We have a problem with affordability, and the public is interested in ensuring taxpayer dollars are managed responsibly. We can increase our rateables by intelligently developing our business districts and working with developers experienced in multi-use developments, affordable housing, and business improvement.

Secondly, I will explore the possibility of creating a “Derelict Properties Ordinance” to discourage long vacant, dilapidated buildings such as the ex-Center Theater, and the former gas station at the corner of Watchung Avenue and Broad Street. This ordinance would also serve to reduce the incidences of “Demolition by Neglect” and “Land Banking.” There is no reason a land owner can sit on his/her Bloomfield property for years or decades and let it decay on our watch.

We need the foresight to understand what we have, and what we can have in the future, and find ways to get this done. Outside of building 1- and 2-bedroom “luxury” rentals that cater to NYC commuters, we are currently stagnated in developing our town for the rest of us. We are a large and diverse community, diverse in age, life stages as well as culturally and economically, but this diversity is what makes living in an urban area exciting. So why can’t we live happily here? Affordably here?

Bloomfield residents care about this town and we want it to shine brighter. I am the boomer that intends to bring young and fresh talent to our town politics. I come ready to work and work full time I will for you.

Bloomfield Council candidates

Monica Charris Tabares

I am honored to serve as a Councilwoman At-Large for the Township of Bloomfield since 2024. My qualifications are grounded in leadership, fiscal responsibility, and a lifelong commitment to public service.

Professionally, I serve as vice president of the North Hudson Community Action Corporation (NHCAC) Head Start program, overseeing program management, fiscal compliance, and educational quality across multiple centers. I manage budgets, ensure accountability, and work closely with federal and state agencies to meet high standards of service. This experience has taught me how to balance financial responsibility with the delivery of quality programs and skills that translate directly into effective municipal governance.

As a councilwoman, I have applied these same principles to our township’s operations, working collaboratively with departments to maintain essential services while keeping costs manageable for residents. I have advocated for inclusive community engagement, especially among Bloomfield’s Latino population, encouraging participation in township events, boards, and civic life.

My background in both education and government has prepared me to lead with transparency, empathy, and discipline. I bring experience in managing large teams, complex budgets, and compliance systems, all essential to responsible decision-making on the Council.

I am running for re-election because I believe deeply in Bloomfield’s promise and diversity. Our township represents the strength of a community where families, small businesses, and neighbors come together to build opportunity. My goal is to continue ensuring that every resident has access to the resources and representation they deserve.

I want to remain a strong voice for all residents, especially those who feel unheard or disconnected from local government. As a Latina leader, I take pride in promoting civic participation and empowering underrepresented communities to engage in the democratic process.

I want to continue building bridges between departments, community organizations, and residents to move Bloomfield forward responsibly and inclusively.

Small businesses continue to face challenges from rising costs and limited access to technical assistance or funding. Many owners, especially those from immigrant or minority communities, lack awareness of township and state programs that could help them grow.

In early childhood education, demand for affordable preschool options exceeds capacity. State funding and facility limitations restrict access for many working families, leaving gaps in early learning opportunities.

I will continue promoting partnerships between the township, local chambers, and business development agencies to provide accessible training, grant information, and mentorship. I also plan to strengthen bilingual outreach so all business owners, especially Latino and minority entrepreneurs, can benefit from available programs.

I will advocate for additional preschool classrooms through collaboration with the Bloomfield Board of Education, Head Start, and community providers. I will work to identify funding sources to expand access while minimizing the local financial burden.

Serving Bloomfield has been one of the greatest honors of my life. My priorities remain fiscal responsibility, inclusive representation, and maintaining a strong quality of life for all residents. I believe in progress that is thoughtful, transparent, and community-centered.

Jill Fischman

As a 27-year educator and a member of the Bloomfield Board of Education since 2013, I’ve spent my career listening, problem-solving, and helping people succeed. My work on the BOE has allowed me to collaborate with many areas of our township government, giving me a deep understanding of how decisions impact our residents, schools, and neighborhoods.

I’ve learned how to bring people together around shared goals, whether it’s improving communication, managing budgets, or addressing community concerns. I’m proud of the partnerships I’ve built and the transparency I’ve championed throughout my service. Those same values will guide me on the Township Council

Bloomfield is a wonderful place to live, and I want to continue helping it grow in a way that serves everyone. Being a resident for so long and, attending our schools and being a member of our community makes me want to help continue to foster those relationships on a broader scale than I have for the past 10+ years one the BOE. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made as a town, and I want to build on that momentum. improving communication between residents and local government, and fostering even greater community engagement.

I believe that by working closely with county, state, and federal partners, we can find creative ways to continue to make Bloomfield such a special place. My goal is simple: to make everyday life better for our residents and ensure that everyone feels connected, informed, and supported.

I believe we can continue to grow as a community by working together. By building that trust with our residents by improving communication and by showing people that we are transparent with decisions that are being made and how it will help the community moving forward.

I think those two things are good governance practices that can always be improved upon not that we are not doing a sufficient job at the moment, but there is always room for improvement.

Jonathan Mejia

I have lived in Bloomfield for about a decade and have been actively attending council meetings to advocate for residents for the past several years. I’m not a politician and don’t have any plans to be one in the future- I am purely focused on advocating for my fellow residents to make Bloomfield better.

I have seen firsthand how lack of transparency and effective communication between the council and the people of the town has led to disengagement and frustration and I would like to change that. I believe council members are public servants, first and foremost, and that’s what I intend to be. Bloomfield has so much potential that is not being realized – from the empty storefronts around the town centers, to the two dilapidated schools on Franklin St.

Housing Affordability- property taxes in this town are continually going up, and rents are sky-high as well.

Transparency & Communication: The key to a healthy democracy is active and open communication between the people and their government. Folks should have a say in how their dollars are spent and elected officials should be responsive to questions and concerns. Today, it is hard to get a real response from most council members, whether you ask a question in person at monthly meetings or email them.

From what I can tell the housing affordability problem comes from fiscal mismanagement and backroom dealings with corporations. We are continually giving developers tax breaks to build more lofts in our town- and what do the residents get as a result? Higher property taxes and higher rents that drive up the cost of living overall. There have also been many issues between the rent leveling board and the council that have hamstrung the board from doing its job to hold landlords accountable. Then there’s the example of the purchase of the VoTech school, which is still sitting, unused.

As for transparency and communication, you can tell there is an issue when you talk to most residents, because they have no idea about the two problems I just mentioned above, which heavily affect their wallets. Town council meetings are held only once a month at 7pm on Mondays, which is not a particularly convenient time for many working people, especially parents. There is no regularly updated online forum where folks can read up on these issues; you must do a lot of research and talking to various people who have an understanding of the issues. On the housing affordability issue, I would push back against any further PILOT programs that give developers big tax breaks on the backs of residents who are already struggling. I would also advocate for a better working relationship with the rent leveling board to protect tenants from steep increases.

When it comes to communication, I would love to hold regular, informal meetings with residents to hear their concerns and educate them on what the council is talking about and working on. There should be no decisions made behind closed doors that the public is unaware of or doesn’t understand. And if the public does weigh in, as many tried to on the recently passed master plan, those concerns should be properly considered.

Tracy Toler Phillips

My qualifications are rooted in my professional expertise, demonstrated commitment to civic action, and financial independence.

● Professional Expertise: I have over 25 years of experience in the photography and photo production industry as well as small business owner, where I excel in managing large-scale projects and bringing complex ideas from concept to completion.

● Proven Local Leadership: I am the current chair of the Bloomfield Flood Advisory Committee (which I co-founded) and the secretary of the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee. I am also an elected Democratic District Leader.for Bloomfield Ward 2-3.

● Financial Independence: I am a progressive Democrat who won the primary without party backing, and I do not accept money from developers or township contractors. My allegiance is to the voters and only the voters, ensuring my focus is always on community interests, not pay-to-play politics.

● Advocacy Experience: My history is one of fighting for vulnerable groups, from national activism (women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights) to local issues (commuter advocacy, climate change and affordable housing).

My desire to be Council at-Large stems from a deeply personal experience of community neglect during a crisis and the realization that real change requires a seat at the decision-making table.

● Impact of Hurricane Ida: Witnessing the devastation of six feet of water in my home,the loss of my life’s work, and the devastation of my neighbors and the minimal support from the Township, I channeled that trauma into action by co-founding the Flood Advisory Committee.

● Need for Decision Power: My experience on the committee showed me that simply offering advice is often insufficient to create lasting change, such as climate resilience. Serving on these committees has demonstrated that the Township often ignores the recommendations we bring forward. I hope to move projects and key recommendations forward from a Council position that were previously dismissed.

● Representing the People: I am running to be an Democratic independent voice for the residents, ensuring the Council’s focus is on core services, fiscal transparency, and supporting local quality of life, rather than being beholden to special interests.

Causes of Climate and Flood Failure: The primary causes are a failure to prioritize green infrastructure in a real way and a lack of political will to hold developers accountable, often leading to overdevelopment in high-risk areas. Furthermore, the response is hampered by a lack of coordination across political boundaries (as stormwater doesn’t respect them).

2. Causes of Fiscal Lack of Transparency: This is caused by pay-to-play politics, where contracts and development agreements are influenced by political donations rather than competitive bidding. This practice diverts tax dollars and shields decision-makers.

● Mandate Green Infrastructure: I would enforce strict ordinances requiring sustainable design, pervious surfaces, and prohibiting construction in FEMA-designated flood zones.

● Hold Developers Accountable: I would require Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) on projects and ensure developers bear the cost of required flood mitigation, not taxpayers.

● Support Regional Coordination: I advocate for a regional flood organization that operates outside of a single political district to ensure solutions are based on sound engineering, not election-year pandering.

● End Pay-to-Play: I will advocate for a completely transparent and auditable process for all town contracts, actively seeking wider RFPs to ensure competitive pricing.

● Empower Residents: I support participatory budgeting to give citizens a direct voice in how public funds are allocated.

● Project Management Accountability: I strongly advocate for holding township contractors strictly accountable for project management deadlines.

