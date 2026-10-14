Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee

BLOOMFIELD — The 2026 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants, announced the group of nominees for week 5. Among the nominees is Bloomfield High School senior two-way lineman Makai Douglas.

These outstanding tri-state area high school students have all been nominated for the award by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, will, character and dedication, on and off the field.

The voting period is now open for Week 5 nominees and will be live until Oct. 25. Voting link is here: https://usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote.

The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character. Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.

The following is Makai’s nomination:

“Makai Douglas exemplifies courage through his willingness to step outside his comfort zone and persevere through adversity. After starting football as a freshman, he quickly fell in love with the sport and has continued to grow as both an athlete and leader. He also embraced the challenge of transferring to a new school and building relationships with new teammates and coaches. After suffering a knee injury that required surgery, Makai remained patient and committed to his recovery. He also worked to improve academically, earning Honor Roll recognition in AP and Honors classes and seeking extra help when needed. As a captain, Makai leads by example, supports his teammates, and participates in team community service projects. His resilience, growth, and commitment to those around him make him a true Heart of a Giant.”

Photo Courtesy of Hudl

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