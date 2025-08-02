Bloomfield is site of annual ‘Battle of the Barristers’ tournament

BLOOMFIELD — Hosted by 2024 champions Brach Eichler, the annual “Battle of the Barristers” charity softball tournament was held July 24th in Brookdale Park.

The event sees legal teams from across the region compete to raise funds for the Fresh Air Fund – an initiative that provides transformative summer camp experiences for children in Newark and surrounding communities.

It is not only the largest annual fundraiser for the Fresh Air Fund, but also a highlight for the local legal and business communities, combining competition with impactful philanthropy.

This year, McCarter & English defeated Lowenstein Sandler to take home the title and the event raised $65,000.

Ten teams participated in the tournament: McCarter & English of Newark; Lowenstein Sandler of Roseland; 1 Boland Drive of West Orange; Genova Burns of Newark; Brach Eichler of Roseland; Prudential of Newark; Carella Byrne of Roseland; Gibbons of Newark; Fox Rothschild of Morristown; O’Toole Scrivo of Cedar Grove.

The games have been going on for more than 30 years, raising money through entry fees with additional dollars added for things like double play and home runs.