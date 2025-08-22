Board of Education is seeking a new school superintendent

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge Board of Education is in the process of finding a new school superintendent, a search necessitated by the July resignation of Kyle Arlington.

The position is being filled by Winnie Kievit, the director of technology and curriculum. She will be the acting superintendent until Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Kievit was a Glen Ridge chemistry teacher from 1994 to 1999. She attended Indiana University and has a bachelor’s degree in education and a minor in chemistry and physics, and from Montclair State University, a degree in nursing and a master’s degree in educational leadership. She is also a Rutgers University adjunct faculty member teaching Education Facilities Management.

In a statement to the community, she said, “Glen Ridge is not just where I work, it is also a place my family calls home in many ways. Two of my five children graduated from Glen Ridge High School in 2005 and 2008, with one now working as an elementary science teacher. We still have three children at home, ages 15, 13 and 3, and our family life keeps me grounded and connected to the needs of students and parents alike.”

Arlington departed after leading the district for one year. His resignation letter to the board of education said, “After careful thought and reflection, I am submitting my resignation as superintendent of the Glen Ridge Public Schools. It has been an honor to serve this community, and I am deeply grateful for the trust the Board, staff, and families have placed in me. I’ve been humbled by the support of a high-functioning and thoughtful Board of Education, dedicated educators and an engaged, caring community.

“I believe Glen Ridge is well-positioned for continued success,” the statement continued. “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished together over the past year and appreciate all who collaborated to move the district forward.”

In May, allegations of “grooming” a student were made against an elementary school teacher in a press release provided by the office of Justin Drazin, an attorney representing the student’s family. The press release said the teacher targeted the student at 11 years old.

“What began with handwritten notes and early morning meetings escalated into years of inappropriate emails, texts, voice memos and obsessive messages, including requests for photos and romantic references involving the child,” the press release stated. “The relationship remained hidden until a fellow teacher recently discovered the (student’s) journal while cleaning out a classroom. The journal, along with thousands of other communications, was turned over to authorities. Following the school’s notification, the minor’s family found thousands of additional communications in the child’s possession and turned them over to the local police. Some of the correspondence found referenced other school staff being aware of the relationship and attempting to intervene, although no report was made to the parents or authorities.”

Although at present not charged with any crime, the teacher resigned, and a principal and vice-principal were placed on indefinite leave.

At the Board of Education meeting on Friday, July 18, it was announced that Arlington’s resignation would become effective Tuesday, July 22.

“To be clear, this decision was solely Mr. Arlington’s, and not that of the board, which had full confidence in his ability to lead our district going forward,” the statement said. “Ultimately, Mr. Arlington decided to resign for personal and professional reasons and, while disappointed, we respect his choice.”

The board said it celebrated Arlington’s contributions.

“His communication and interpersonal skills have made the district administration more open and welcoming. He leaves a legacy of strong commitment to school climate and culture that will guide the board and district going forward.”

The announcement said he made a point of celebrating student achievement and was a careful listener with all pupils.