Business in Maplewood bringing back the romance of film

MAPLEWOOD — After three years of serving the analog photography community from their Maplewood lab, Gelatin Labs has opened its doors to walk-in customers for the first time.

“Opening our doors to walk-in clients marks a new chapter for us,” said Ben Krueger, co-founder of Gelatin Labs. “We’re thrilled to bring even more of the film photography experience offline and into the hands of our community.”

Located at 515 Valley St., the lab now offers in-person ordering support, an expanded selection of film for sale, and exclusive archival services available only to walk-in customers.

Krueger, a South Orange resident, said the business was started out of the family basement in 2018, and has grown from there to the point where “we’ve got a full team handling film from all 50 states.”

“Maplewood has been an amazing home for the lab—creative, supportive, and filled with people who appreciate the arts,” Krueger said.

Customers range from hobbyists to high-end professionals.

“We process film for wedding photographers, street shooters, fine artists, fashion photographers, and a growing number of younger creatives who are just discovering the medium,” Krueger said. “Film is big with Gen Z right now—there’s a certain romance to it they’re craving in an overly digital world.”

Krueger said film forces a photographer to slow down and be intentional.

“You’re limited in your shots, so every frame counts,” Krueger said. “That discipline can make you a better photographer. There’s also the look—film captures light and color in a way that’s difficult to replicate digitally.”

The grain, the tonal range, and even the imperfections give film a distinct character,” Krueger said.

“For a lot of people, it’s about the experience too: the tactile process of loading a roll, the anticipation while it develops, and the physical connection to the medium,” Krueger said. “It’s not just about the image—it’s about the process and the story behind how it was made.”