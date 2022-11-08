Buy 1 Get 1 Free treat and extra points at Kurly Kürtősh

Use a lower rate card from your local Credit Union.

Reward your palate and your points balance this Thanksgiving season.

For a limited time, Kurly Kürtősh is offering buy 1 get 1 free* Kurly Kones or Kürtősh when you use any Proponent Credit Card. Plus, you’ll earn 3 ProRewards points per $1 spent.

Visit Kurly Kürtősh, located at 74 E. Passaic Avenue in Nutley, NJ from November 9th – November 23rd. Click here to view current hours.

This is the perfect chance to “unkurl your sweet spot” with an authentic Hungarian kürtősh (aka chimney cake), baked on-site complete with customized fillings and toppings.

Proponent offers 2 cards with unique treats.

ProRewards Program – Earn points for every dollar you spend, redeemable for gift cards, eCertificates, and travel

No Annual Fee – There's no fee to carry a Proponent Visa or Signature Card.

– There’s no fee to carry a Proponent Visa or Signature Card. Consistent Rate – Rates stay lower than most other cards, because we’re not-for-profit and member owned. Plus, you can transfer balances or advance cash for your purchase rate without a fee.

Proponent will help build your new Membership by matching the $50 minimum balance requirement of your Membership Account when you open a Credit Card or loan† with us.

Joining and applying is easy to do online. Apply using promo code NUT22.

†Click here to view details and eligibility information, or fill out our request form to be added to our email list.

*Buy one get one free Kurly Kone or Kürtősh with a maximum of two offers per visit when you pay for your purchase with a Proponent Visa or Signature card. Offer expires 11/23/2022.