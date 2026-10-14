Candidates answer two questions before election

October 15, 2026

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Essay awards presented on Columbus Day BLM-essay awards1-C

Essay awards presented on Columbus Day

October 14, 2026 13
Detective sergeant retires after 22 years Detective sergeant retires after 22 years

Detective sergeant retires after 22 years

October 7, 2026 95
Grandparent’s Day brings families together BLM-grandparents day1-C

Grandparent’s Day brings families together

October 8, 2026 85
‘Meet and Greet’ is hosted for borough residents GR-meet and greet1-C

‘Meet and Greet’ is hosted for borough residents

September 30, 2026 126

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