Candidates answer two questions before election

GLEN RIDGE — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Two residents, LoriJeane Moody and David Lefkovits, both incumbents, are running unopposed for council seats. This newspaper asked them two questions.

Question No. 1: As an incumbent, with what personal and council accomplishments are you most pleased and why?

Question No. 2: What goals do you have for the upcoming term?

Moody has more than two decades of experience in nonprofit management, philanthropy and communications primarily in the park development and land conservation sectors. She currently serves as managing director of New City Parks, a nonprofit dedicated to helping small cities create welcoming, sustainable parks in under-resourced neighborhoods. Moody has served on the council since 2024, currently as its president. During this time, she also served as the chairperson of the Planning and Development Committee.

Answer No. 1: “One of the largest issues we tackled in my current term has been the borough’s

affordable housing obligations. While this was a state-mandated planning cycle, I am proud the borough took an affirmative stance. Glen Ridge has an affordability problem and housing costs are a huge component of the challenge.

“As chair of our Planning and Development Committee, I partnered with our deputy administrator, Director of Planning and Development Erik DeLine; municipal attorney John Malyska and our planning consultant at Topology, to deliver a sensible and actionable plan to create a pathway for affordable housing. Our plan focuses on context-appropriate sites that allows for well-sited residential development and ‘gentle density.’

“I am pleased by my ability to advance sustainability. Prior to joining the council, I was the chair of the Environmental Advisory Committee. Now I have the privilege of serving as council liaison to the EAC where I worked closely with Mayor Deborah Mans, fellow council members and dedicated municipal staff to make our borough operations more environmentally friendly. The most notable example is the seasonal Gas-Powered Leaf Blower (GPLB) ordinance we unanimously adopted in 2024.Just as important as the ordinance itself, I am proud of the thoughtful and transparent public process we lead to ensure the community was heard, including business owner concerns.”

Answer No. 2: “With frequent heavy storms, a major issue is flooding. Assemblywoman Carmen Morales and Assemblyman Michael Venezia secured a $500,000 grant that is currently supporting a flood study of the Toney’s Brook tributary. I look forward to working with this information to develop cooperative solutions, and in advancing more sustainability initiatives with the EAC to develop a growing network of native pollinators and rain gardens. I hope to see the borough build on pedestrian and biking safety and want to work with NJDEP and regional leaders to ensure the next phase of the Greenway.

“I am also eager to continue my service on the Planning and Development Committee,

which draws upon my career experience in land use. We will make sure that any resulting

project complements our community.

“And mostly, I look forward to the possibility of having another three-year term to work

thoughtfully and collaboratively to protect and enhance the community we all love.”

Lefkovits, for the last 13 years, worked in credit risk management for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. He was first elected to the council in 2010. In 2019, the Civic Conference Committee did not nominate him and he was not elected. It did the next year. He was elected and has served on the council since then.

Answer No. 1: “As the chair of the finance committee of the Glen Ridge Borough Council for the last several years, I am most proud of the upgrade of the town’s Moody’s credit rating to Aaa from Aa2 in 2024. This was the culmination of years of careful, conscientious fiscal management with the goal of sustainability: Paying for today’s needs today and taking on debt only to finance long-term capital assets such as the community pool. This is why Glen Ridge’s debt-to-budget ratio (17%) is one of the lowest among comparable towns in our state’s region and it makes it possible for us to sustain our level of service and public infrastructure for the next generation.

“I am also proud of having taken on the challenge of modernizing the Glen Ridge jitney, which has suffered from low ridership and revenue even as train commuting has gradually recovered post-pandemic. The council and the borough administration are now evaluating proposals for bringing our jitney on par with technologically more user-friendly microtransit programs. We aim to have improvements in place next year.

“Finally, I am proud that the council adopted my idea of calling us councilors rather than councilmen, councilwomen, or worse yet, councilpersons. One title, simple and direct without drama or politics.”

Answer No. 2: “For the upcoming term, my goals are to put the jitney on a more sustainable path, and to continue to guard against potential external threats to our fiscal sustainability such as the spiraling cost of healthcare.”

Photos Courtesy of David Lefkovits and LoriJeane Moody

















About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

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