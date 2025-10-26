Cats to be trapped and neutered

October 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Shining a light on domestic violence EO-Domestic Violence3

Shining a light on domestic violence

October 22, 2025
Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village MAP-Art Walk33-C

Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village

October 22, 2025
Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

October 22, 2025
No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza BLM-No Kings7-C

No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

EO-Domestic Violence3

Shining a light on domestic violence

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
GR-History Talk3-C

Lecture to cover history of Glen Ridge

Daniel Jackovino October 22, 2025 5
EO-Open House4-C

Manufacturers Village invites public to see where art happens

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 22, 2025 7
MAP-Art Walk33-C

Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 15
MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 18
BLM-No Kings7-C

No Kings Rally draws a crowd to Municipal Plaza

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 19

LOCAL SPORTS

Photos: Glen Ridge HS field hockey team 2nd goal celebrationOct. 15 sv. JohnsonGR lost 3-2Photo by Chris Troyano 1

Photos: Glen Ridge HS field hockey team

October 26, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament G-VOLLEY-BHSvPayne9312 2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament G-SOCCER-BHSvIHS7519 3

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy 4

Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

2nd goal celebrationOct. 15 sv. JohnsonGR lost 3-2Photo by Chris Troyano

Photos: Glen Ridge HS field hockey team

Joe Ragozzino October 26, 2025 3
EO-Domestic Violence3

Shining a light on domestic violence

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
IRV-Neuter Neighbor1

Cats to be trapped and neutered

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 3
GR-History Talk3-C

Lecture to cover history of Glen Ridge

Daniel Jackovino October 22, 2025 5