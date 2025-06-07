Celebrating renovations at CHS

Columbia High School (CHS) recently had a grand reopening for their newly renovated commons area and library.

Technology was upgraded, new areas were added for group projects and quiet study, and more classroom space was created. Offices were turned into learning areas and parts of the open space were converted into real classrooms to give teachers and students more options.

CHS Principal Frank Sanchez, who started in 2020, welcomed guests. He began by saying that one of the first things he saw—one of the biggest issues—was the library. But now, he can’t wait for the library to open.

“We definitely listen to our children; what they want in our library,” he said.

Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing thanked everyone who helped get the project done.

South Orange & Maplewood Board of Education President Nubia Duvall-Wilson said she was honored to be part of the celebration.

Students reflected on the impact of the new spaces.

Oliver Nesin, class of ’25 student representative to the Board of Education, said many students have looked forward to the new library opening.

“This will continue to be a place that is conducive to personal growth,” he said.

Qamora McNeil, Class of ’25, and an interior design intern, said, “This is to make sure we stay our best selves.”

Asa Glassman, Class of ’25 and a student representative to the Board of Education, said the newly renovated spaces definitely bring a welcome change, providing a place where kids can be before and during school.

“It looks amazing,” he said.

Stacey Abenstein, chief of staff for state Sen. Renee Burgess presented the school with a ceremonial resolution.

District and school leadership and students gathered for the official ribbon cutting. Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams was in attendance.

After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to the commons area for a reception and light refreshments. While some guests mingled, student ambassadors from CHS led other guests on a tour of renovated spaces.

The commons area is both a study area and a café for juniors and seniors to use.

“They have been taking care of this place like nobody’s business,” said Sanchez. “They value this space.”