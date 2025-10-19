Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

The 18th annual Karen Centinaro Memorial Cheer For the Cure took place recently and the Bloomfield squad finished with the second highest score in the Colonial division, with Montclair Kimberly Academy finishing on top. The annual fundraiser is a charity event, with proceeds going to cancer research and to help those in need of food assistance. The event was named in honor of Karen Centinaro, a Bloomfield High School athletics administrative assistant who died of cancer in 2023. Centinaro was the supervisor of the event, which involves schools in the Super Essex Conference bringing awareness to breast cancer. The event has raised more than $80,000 through the years.

