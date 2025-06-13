Columbia High School celebrates its Hall of Fame

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — Columbia High School celebrated the 40th anniversary of the creation of its Hall of Fame last week at two school assemblies that included an appearance by Andrew Shue, actor, entrepreneur, humanitarian and former student council president.

Shue was credited with coming up with the idea of creating a hall of fame at the school during his senior year, 1985. He was himself inducted into the hall in 1994. He and other members of the original Hall of Fame Committee were all invited as were past Hall of Fame inductees.

“Don’t be intimidated by the great things they have done,” Principal Frank Sanchez said to the students about the Hall of Famers. “They were students sitting in the same seats you are.”

Among those at the event were influencer and professional ultimate Frisbee player Marques Brownlee, artist Bisa Butler, Olympic runner Hazel Clark, saxophonist Michael Ghegan and journalist Matthew Cooper.

The event began with a performance by the school’s Jazz Ensemble, followed by introductions and a salute to the flag. A history of the Hall of Fame and a retrospective video followed.

Steven Alexander, a student on the Hall of Fame committee, spoke to the assembly of students and past Hall of Fame inductees about the importance of the institution and how it doesn’t just celebrate the past but builds community.

“Think about telling people you walked the same halls as Grammy award winners Lauren Hill and Sza” and Marques Brownlee who has 20 million followers or Knicks coach Mark Bryant or the girl who dated the Karate Kid, he said. “They have all done something extraordinary.”

“Just starting here gives you a leg up,” Alexander said.

Seventy people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception and choosing who makes it is not easy, Alexander said.

“The list we pick these people from is long and it’s really hard to choose,” he said.

Shue spoke telling the students that the Hall of Famers on the stage are still learning and trying to figure things out and the students are in a good place.

“It’s been said that South Orange and Maplewood are special, it’s true,” he said. “You’ve heard Columbia is special, it’s true.”

Shue said he had asked his own son, who just graduated from college, what he should say at this assembly.

“He said I know I would have failed if I wasn’t a good person,” Shue said. “In the end, that’s what it’s all about.”

He also extolled the students to get to know themselves and others and not to lose their lives in a screen.