Homecoming Weekend at Columbia High School included a parade on Friday afternoon, a football game against Livingston Friday evening and a dance on Saturday. Senior Night for the Marching Band was also part of the weekend and several members of the band were honored including Color Guard Captain Naomi Abrams; Drum Major Parker Shubart, Drum Major Madeline Zaretzka, Drumline Section Leader Ella Levy, Low Brass Section Leader Luke Witt and Front Ensemble Section Leader Emmett Simon. This week, the CHS Cougar Boosters will be holding a get together to celebrate the start of the year. The event is being held at St. James’s Gate in Maplewood from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The first 50 guests will receive a ticket for a free beer or glass of wine and appetizers will be available.

