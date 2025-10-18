Coming Out Day is celebrated

October 18, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Getting ready for the World Cup MAP-World Cup1WEB

Getting ready for the World Cup

October 16, 2025
Ethical Cultural Society honors longtime member Lorraine Graves MAP-Graves Honored

Ethical Cultural Society honors longtime member Lorraine Graves

October 8, 2025
MMS students up for $10K prize MAP-STEM Traffic1-C

MMS students up for $10K prize

October 2, 2025
West Orange teen pitches in to help out N.C. hurricane victims WO-abigail goldberg-C

West Orange teen pitches in to help out N.C. hurricane victims

September 17, 2025

Related Stories

BLM-Columbus Day6-C

UNICO honors Columbus essay winners

Daniel Jackovino October 15, 2025 1
EO-Tree Planting10-C

Trees bring shade and a lesson

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 9
IRV-Health Fair6-C

Health fair lets seniors see what’s available

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 7
ART-Bull Durham1-C

Review: Paper Mill hits it out of the park with new ‘Bull Durham’ musical

Debbie L. Hochberg October 15, 2025 88
MAP-Homecoming3-C

Columbia High School Homecoming 2025

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 22
BLM-Daniel Glick-CWEB

BHS grad making movies in Montana

Daniel Jackovino October 15, 2025 51

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title LOGO-SHP-Pirate 1

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee FOOT-BHS Fernandez 2

Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee

October 15, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech Nina Tahiliani g 3

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

October 16, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss Tristan WilsonPhoto by Brianne Aumack 4

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

October 15, 2025

You may have missed

MAP-Coming Out1-C

Coming Out Day is celebrated

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 15, 2025 1
BLM-Columbus Day6-C

UNICO honors Columbus essay winners

Daniel Jackovino October 15, 2025 1
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

Jeff Goldberg October 15, 2025 6
FOOT-BHS Fernandez

Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee

Editor October 15, 2025 4