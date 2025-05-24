Committee candidates talk bike lanes, village movie theater

The monthly Hilton Neighborhood Association meeting recently hosted competing candidates for the one open seat on the township committee.

Democratic candidates Jane Collins-Colding and Max Kravitz answered questions regarding local Maplewood issues at the DeHart Community Center.

The two candidates are vying for the Democratic party nomination, which in heavily Democratic Maplewood is tantamount to election.

Collins-Colding has five children and has been married 27 years. She and her husband Russell have been in SOMA for 18 years. Together they have fostered 20 children. She’s an entrepreneur and community volunteer. She spent her youth in Liberia and Kenya before emigrating to the United States at age 17.

Kravitz is a 2023 graduate of Columbia High School, a third-generation Maplewood resident, a member of the Maplewood Arts Council, and a former member of the Youth Advisory Committee.

“I really love our town,” said Kravitz. “I have a passion for service. My grandparents grew up in this town and raised me. I want the community to not just be for families and parents, but for seniors.”

One of the concerns for Maplewood is climate change.

Kravitz supports alternate transportation such as bike lanes and an upgrade to the jitney system. He also supports more trees in the community. “I love going to South Mountain Arena,” he said. “I don’t want to see it being polluted.”

Collins-Colding believes that there’s a lot of stuff residents need to know, including how to be greener. She said, “It’s a great walkable town.”

Regarding hearing about Maplewood families being priced out due to increases in taxes, Kravitz said they need to figure out how to get the budget down. “My grandparents got priced out,” he said.

The hot topic of Maplewood is always the movie theatre redevelopment process.

“I want to see community come together and tell the township what we want to see,” Collins-Colding said, “When the township is having meetings, show up. Then you can have a voice at the table.”

Kravitz said he has fond memories of going to the Maplewood theater growing up.

“If it’s not a movie theater, I’d still like the place to foster arts and community,” he said. “Everyone wants to hang out and have a good time in Maplewood.”

Regarding bike lanes on Parker Avenue, Kravitz is pro bike lane.

“People are getting hit by cars when biking,” Kravitz said. “People are getting hit by cars when walking. It’s valuable to have bike lanes on Parker Avenue. We want everybody in our town to be safer.”

Collins-Colding spoke about the masterplan which includes complete streets, where there is equity for bikers, equity for walkers. “Everybody has a seat at the table,” she said. “Have some idea what your solution should be. We’re not about fighting each other.”

As a 53-year-old woman, Collins-Colding said she has experience.

“I am reliable,” she said. “I am resilient. I have the wisdom.”

Kravitz said he has been involved locally since he was a teenager. He said, “I want stronger arts. I have experience putting together events to bring people together. I love this town. I love the people. I lived here as a child.”

“I come from a family of hard-working black women,” Collins-Colding said. “I love Maplewood. I know all the dogs in the neighborhood and I’m not even a dog person. And they like me! I love the kids. If you live in Maplewood, you know it’s a sacred place. My husband and I love this neighborhood. Let’s work together. There’s no ‘I.’ We’re a team.”

Kravitz said, “It’s my first time running. It’s been a great experience. I have a very good understanding of this town and why we’re here.”