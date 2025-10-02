Communion Breakfast at St. Peter’s Church

Photo Courtesy St. Peter’s Church

St. Peter Church and the Confraternity of the Holy Rosary are planning their annual Communion Breakfast for Sunday, Oct. 5. All are welcome at the event that begins with Mass at 8:30 a.m. at St. Peter and is followed by breakfast at The Chandelier, 340 Franklin Ave. The Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor of St. Peter, pictured above, will be the keynote speaker and will give a talk titled “A New Dawn and A New Papacy – The Life and Teachings of Pope Leo XIV.” For tickets or more information, visit the rectory office or call 973-752-2002.

