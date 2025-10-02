October 2, 2025

MVA asking for paid parking in village MAP-Paid Parking-C

September 24, 2025
Water line upgrades start this month IRV-Water Main1-C

September 24, 2025
Jazz concert and photo exhibit coming to Sanctuary on the Green BLM-Joe Rizzolo-C

September 24, 2025
Yogi Berra fans smash record for largest ‘Game of Catch’ ever Yogi-Headshot

September 22, 2025

BLM-Hello Week3WEB-C

Promoting respect and love

Daniel Jackovino October 1, 2025 32
GR-Senior Teacher-WEBC

Teaching children to do what she loves

Daniel Jackovino October 1, 2025 56
EO-Town Hall1-C

School district is in a much better place

Joe Ungaro September 24, 2025 55
EO-Town Hall4-C

East Orange partnering with Drew University to prepare teachers

Joe Ungaro September 24, 2025 49
IRV-Water Main1-C

MAP-Beer Fest51-C

Photo gallery: Downtown South Orange draws a crowd for craft beer festival

Joe Ungaro September 24, 2025 55

East Orange HS football team downs Orange for fourth straight shutout to begin the season FOOT-EOvOHS1 1

October 2, 2025
Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season B-SOCCER-MKA RosenWEB 2

Rosen leads state-ranked MKA boys soccer team this season

September 26, 2025
Sieger is key attacker for MKA field hockey FIELD-MKA SingerWEB 3

Sieger is key attacker for MKA field hockey

September 26, 2025
MKA football player Nate Chou nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant Award’ FOOT-MKA Chou 4

MKA football player Nate Chou nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant Award’

September 26, 2025

BEL-Irish Mass1-C

Communion Breakfast at St. Peter’s Church

Editor October 2, 2025 3
FOOT-EOvOHS1

FOOT-CentralvsVerona24

Newark Central HS football team upends Verona

Kerry E. Porter September 30, 2025 96
BLM-Hello Week3WEB-C

