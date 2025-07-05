Community Pool opens for the summer

GLEN RIDGE — No doubt there will be a temperature record-breaker or two this summer, but fortunately, the Glen Ridge pool is open.

Returning personnel are old hands manager Jodie Schnach, assistant managers Patricia Drudy, Mike Mazzeo and Bob Silvera, and swimming instructor Sarah Melnick. So what’s new?

“The most exciting thing is we have all new furniture,” said Silvera. “It was put into the budget a few years ago and the town was able to sell the old stuff online.

There are 31 new round tables with umbrellas. Even yesterday, Sunday, when the place was packed, we had enough tables. And we have sand chairs. They’re the ones low to the ground.”

He said everything was up by May 21. Before that, there were only about 20 tables and 65 chairs. Now, 124 chairs complement the tables. There is also a new ping-pong table coming and the two Foosball games, from last year, survive.

“It was a good opening for the pool,” Silvera said. “We passed all inspections – electric, fire alarm and the Board of Health.”

A lot of the regular high school and college help is back, too. Silvera said eight lifeguards and gatekeepers, with four summers of experience, have returned; about 15 youngsters with three years of experience are back and 35 or so are starting their second year.

“We can always use lifeguards,” he said. “But we have more than is required by law.”

Besides longevity, another quality connecting the managerial staff is that they are all educators at their summer job, with the exception of Silvera, who is a retired Belleville School District teacher. Drudy teaches in Belleville, Schnach is a Glen Ridge teacher as is Melnick, who is also the high school swimming coach. Mazzeo will be starting as a Teaneck School District elementary school guidance counselor in September. Drudy said she was surprised when she went for her pool manager certification, because most of the people in class were teachers, too.

At the community pool, Melnick coaches the swimming team – the Piranhas. There are also private lessons and free group lessons for members. For a nominal fee, the pool also offers to members an area for birthday parties for as many as 10 children. On Mondays, the Glen Ridge Recreation Department brings children to the pool. These youngsters do not have to be members.

The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. From 9 to 10 a.m., there is an adult swim.