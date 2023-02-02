Couple up with a true balance transfer offer

Credit Card advice from your local Credit Union

It’s the time of year when Credit Card companies love to send 0% balance transfer offers, but how do you know which one is right for you? Here’s what to look for in the fine print.

What is the balance transfer fee? It could be a flat fee or a percentage of the amount transferred.

What will the rate be after the promotional period?

When does the promotional period end? Be sure to note when you will start being charged interest on the balance.

Other cards are no match for Proponent Credit Cards.

00% APR* on Balance Transfers until 12/31/2023

Never a Balance Transfer Fee

Rates stay lower than most other cards – Never higher than your purchase rate

No late payment rate penalties

Cash Advantage

ProRewards Program – Earn points for every dollar you spend, plus extra for select local merchants, redeemable for gift cards and travel.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. The 0.00% rate for Balance Transfers will be in effect until December 31, 2023. Balance Transfer amount must be less than your available revolving credit limit. Minimum monthly payments still apply. When balance transfer period ends, APR will adjust to the fully indexed interest rate in effect at that time. Payments received during the promotional period will be applied to outstanding balance. Promotional rate is only valid for external balance transfers. APR and credit limit may vary due to an individual’s credit worthiness. All Balance Transfers must be processed by end of business on June 30, 2023. Promotions length is at the discretion of the Credit Union and subject to change.