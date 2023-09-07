Don’t sleep on your chance to save

Deposit advice from Proponent, your local Credit Union

No one should be comfortable with keeping money under a mattress, especially when you could be earning dividends. And you don’t need to invest in the stock market to gain a return. Share Certificates are a reliable option with guaranteed rates and the choice of short or long terms.

Here are some questions to ask before choosing a Certificate.

What are the minimum/maximum balance requirements?

What will happen to the funds when the Certificate matures?

Is there a checking account or direct deposit required?

You may have seen Proponent referred to as Nutley’s Lender, however, we are a lot more. We offer Certificates for as little as $500, no maximum amount, and without the need to worry about the funds being transferred to a low-rate account at maturity.

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

We are a not-for-profit and member owned, which means we do not have stockholders. This results in better rates, fewer fees, and more personalized service with tailored consultations for members.

Proponent has never taken part in business practices that have resulted in the recent disconcerting news reported in the banking industry. This distinction reinforces our reputation as a safe and preferred banking alternative with deposits insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Click here to view details and eligibility information or fill out our request form to be added to our email list.

