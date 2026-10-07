Detective sergeant retires after 22 years

October 7, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Grandparent’s Day brings families together BLM-grandparents day1-C

Grandparent’s Day brings families together

October 7, 2026 7
‘Meet and Greet’ is hosted for borough residents GR-meet and greet1-C

‘Meet and Greet’ is hosted for borough residents

September 30, 2026 85
Bringing art to a captive audience Midnight Mist

Bringing art to a captive audience

September 30, 2026 86
Women’s Club of Glen Ridge begins 121st year Women’s Club of Glen Ridge begins 121st year

Women’s Club of Glen Ridge begins 121st year

September 23, 2026 119

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS football team defeats Paterson Kennedy for third win in a row FOOT-BELpractice12 1

Belleville HS football team defeats Paterson Kennedy for third win in a row

October 7, 2026 1
Columbia HS football now has feeder program with new middle school team FOOT-MPL middle1 2

Columbia HS football now has feeder program with new middle school team

October 6, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team defeats Livingston FIELD-GR team 3

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team defeats Livingston

September 30, 2026 49
Columbia HS field hockey team notches victories LOGO-CHS Cougar 4

Columbia HS field hockey team notches victories

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