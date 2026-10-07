Detective sergeant retires after 22 years

GLEN RIDGE — Colleagues from the Glen Ridge Police Department gathered outside headquarters on Friday, Oct. 2, to bid farewell to Detective Sgt. Anthony Mazza, detective bureau supervisor, who was retiring after 22 years of service.

Police Chief Sean Quinn, who led Mazza out of the building and into a bright, sunlit early afternoon, told the crowd waiting in Herman Street that Mazza was an overall good guy, intelligent, with a good sense of humor, who always followed through to do the best for the community.

A voice coming from a loudspeaker on the hood of a patrol car parked at the sidewalk also lauded Mazza for his numerous awards and his life-saving efforts to apprehend dangerous criminals, adding that he would be “especially remembered for his leadership in the patrol division.”

Mazza grew up in Nutley and went to Nutley High School, playing lacrosse and football. He attended Bergen Community College and the University of South Carolina, Beaufort Campus. His father was a member of the Essex County Police Department, where he was last assigned to the Mounted (Horseback) Unit.

Mazza joined the GRPD after being honorably discharged from the Marines.

“My first position at the department was as a dispatcher,” he told this newspaper, “and then police officer, motor officer, detective, sergeant and, finally, detective sergeant. I also served as departmental range master, in charge of all firearms and tactical training. I was also a drill instructor and a firearms instructor at the police academy and really enjoyed my time teaching the recruits. Years ago, while I was a detective, I was also assigned to the Essex County Prosecutors Office in its Cyber Crimes Unit. In short, I am retiring to have more time to spend with my family.”

Quinn told this newspaper that what made Mazza a good detective was that he left no stone unturned.

“He had good judgment, integrity and every synonym for hard-working,” he said.

Mazza will be replaced by Detective Sgt. Anthony Re.

“He’s high-energy and very personable, a go-getter who never falls short of what he’s doing,”

Quinn said of Re.

About 40 people attended the event and Mazza went around and shook each one’s hand.

“I am very satisfied with where my career took me,” he said, “and loved serving the people of Glen Ridge. I will miss my coworkers immensely and wish them all the best.”

“It’s a tough loss,” Quinn said. “It means everybody will have to step up.”

Photo by Daniel Jackovino











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