East Orange hosts a dad’s conference

The City of East Orange kicked off Black History Month with a Fathers Make A Difference Conference that was designed to strengthen fathers, families, and their communities.

Held at East Orange Campus High School, the event was jointly sponsored by Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange School District, the East Orange Family Success Center, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Eta Pi Chapter, Street Maintenance, Inc., and Golconda Temple 24.

Participants included Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren, Linden Mayor Derek Armstead, and Naughty by Nature’s Vinnie Brown.

The conference included local resource vendors and break-out sessions covering a wide range of topics such as men’s health, fathers rights, job training and opportunities, special needs youth, teenage dads and improving student performance.

Awards were given to longtime East Orange Principal Henry Hamilton for “Father of the Year” and to Amman Ricketts for his unselfishness as a father, mentor, and friend.

Special performances included a martial arts demonstration from Green’s School of Martial Arts, a soul-stirring monologue “Daddy’s Pain” by students from Whitney Houston Academy of Creative and Performing Arts, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Eta Pi’s 2024 Talent Hunt Winner Abigail Armstead.