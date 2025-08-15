East Orange man gets 20 years for shooting two Newark police officers

An East Orange man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting two Newark Police Department officers in 2022.

Kendall Howard, 33, had pleaded guilty in March to first-degree attempted murder and weapons charges in the case.

On Nov, 1, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Newark police officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25 Van Velsor Place to assist in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in October, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The officers encountered Howard, who was carrying a bag they believed contained the firearm used in the prior shooting. When officers ordered Howard to drop the bag, Howard opened fire striking Aquino in his upper right neck and shoulder area before exchanging gunfire with Paul.

Paul was shot multiple times in the leg during the exchange of gunfire. The defendant fled the scene but was arrested in East Orange the next day, Nov. 2, 2022.

“We hope that this 20-year sentence serves as a clear message and strong deterrent to anyone who considers harming the brave men and women who serve our communities. These acts of violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated,” said First Assistant Prosecutor Alexander Albu.

“While the sentence is significant all are warned that any threat of harm to law enforcement officers and staff will be judged through the harshest prism available to this office,” Stephens said.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to criminal activity by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.