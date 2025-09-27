East Orange partnering with Drew University to prepare teachers

EAST ORANGE — Facing the nationwide challenge of recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers, East Orange School District is investing in its own people.

This year, 30 district teacher assistants are anticipated to start their journey toward teacher certification through Beyond the Bell – EOSD Educator Pathway Program, an innovative job-embedded degree completion and certification program in partnership with Drew University and BloomBoard, an NJDLWD-approved registered apprenticeship sponsor.

East Orange is the largest New Jersey district to join the initiative. A kickoff celebration recognizing the East Orange School District educators who are members of the inaugural cohort in this program was to be held during the district’s Sept. 23 Board of Education meeting.

“This program is a game-changer for our community,” said Christopher C. Irving, superintendent of the East Orange School District. “It allows us to turn the talented people already in our schools into certified teachers—without making them choose between their job, their education, and their families. By investing in our own staff, we’re strengthening retention and attracting new educators who want to grow their careers here. It’s a win for our students, our staff, and our district.”

The Beyond the Bell – EOSD Educator Pathway Program offers two pathways:

• Bachelor’s Degree Completion – For staff with an associate’s degree, this pathway enables participants to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Drew University in just two years through a flexible, registered apprenticeship model. East Orange is leveraging funding from the state’s Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant to offset tuition costs for eligible employees.

• Content Area Alternate Route Certification – For staff who already hold a bachelor’s degree, this pathway provides an accelerated route to teacher certification. Tuition for these participants is partially covered by the New Jersey Department of Education’s paraprofessional grant.

Both pathways use a flexible, portfolio-based model that allows participants to apply their learning in real time in their own classrooms, supported by ongoing coaching and mentorship. “By combining the rigor of a traditional degree with the flexibility of an on-the-job, apprenticeship-style model, we’re making it possible for dedicated school staff to earn their credentials while continuing to serve the students and communities they care about most,” said Kristen Turner, professor of teacher education and program director at Drew University.

“In my more than 30 years in public education—including two decades as a superintendent—this is one of the most innovative programs I’ve seen,” said Christina Van Woert, assistant director of teacher education experiential programs at Drew University. “I’m excited to see how it will strengthen our school systems across New Jersey for years to come.”

In exchange for tuition subsidy, program participants agree to continue to provide teaching and/or other District approved educational services to the District for a period of three years from the date on which the participant completes the Program. East Orange school employees who might be interested in participating in future cohorts are encouraged to contact the Labor Relations & Employment Services department.

BloomBoard and Drew University are actively recruiting for the Spring Semester cohort. Districts considering a partnership, including pathways to teaching and associated funding, can email lauren.patterson@bloomboard.com.

For more information on the programs available through BloomBoard in partnership with Drew University, visit bloomboard.com/program/drew-university/.

